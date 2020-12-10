News: Tapcheck Joins the isolved Integration Marketplace as an Earned Wage Access Partner | CitizenWire

isolved Customers Can Help Their Employees Unlock Financial Freedom with 24/7 On-Demand Access to Their Wages

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Tapcheck, a simple and easy-to-integrate financial wellness benefit that allows employers to give employees the ability to access their earned wages before payday, announces today that it is now a partner on the isolved Integration Marketplace.



isolved People Cloud is a comprehensive HCM (human capital management) platform that manages the end-to-end employee experience - from hire to retire - in a single source. Founded in 1986, isolved serves over 145,000 employers and 5 million employees. As a highly extensible solution, isolved Integration Marketplace helps employers enhance the solution even further through add-on modules like Tapcheck.



As a partner on the isolved Integration Marketplace, Tapcheck integrates into isolved's payroll module to easily provide isolved corporate customers a convenient and cost-free way to offer their workers same-day pay. The Tapcheck app is a clean and simple interface, allowing employees to quickly and securely access a percentage of the wages they've earned for the pay period for one flat charge similar to an ATM fee.



"isolved has been remarkably responsive to the growing number of Chief Human Resource Officers, Chief People Officers and other C-suite executives focused on finding new ways of enhancing the employee experience, building out an innovative HCM solution that connects with the changing dynamics and demographics of today's workforces," said Ron Gaver, Co-Founder and Vice President of Business Development for Tapcheck. "We're excited to become an integral and innovative option for employers and a flexible, easy-to-use, low-cost option for employees who might need to cover a bill that is due in the middle of a pay cycle, or another emergency expense right away without having to take on more credit card debt, overdraft fees or late fees, or high-interest personal loans."



Recent attention around and interest in the earned wage access category overall demonstrates the increasing desire for employers to deliver financial wellness benefits to their workforces. It also underscores a mindset shift that employees want the ability to easily and safely access their earned wages when they need them most without penalty.



"Whether it's same-day pay, scheduling or self-service, employees demand flexibility and for HR systems to work like their favorite social app or shopping site," said Kelli Rico, VP of Product Management and Training at isolved. "With the Tapcheck integration for isolved, employees get paid without delay and employers get to not only meet employees' changing expectations for real-time and digital options but also settle payroll quickly - particularly in a tough economic environment."



About Tapcheck



Launched in 2019, Tapcheck's mission is to improve financial wellness, empower employees, and boost business performance. Tapcheck's on-demand pay solution improves retention, recruitment, productivity, employee wellness, and company culture at no cost or risk to the employer. For more information, visit https://www.tapcheck.com/.



About isolved



isolved is an employee experience leader, providing intuitive, people-first HCM technology. Our solutions are delivered directly or through our partner network to more than five million employees and 145,000 employers - who use them every day to boost performance, increase productivity, and accelerate results while reducing risk. Our HCM platform, isolved People Cloud, seamlessly connects and manages the employee journey across talent management, HR & payroll, workforce management and engagement management functions. No matter the industry, we help high-growth organizations employ, enable and empower their workforce by transforming employee experience for a better today and a better tomorrow. For more information, visit https://www.isolvedhcm.com/.



