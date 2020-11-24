News: Four Thousand Recovered Members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus Donate Plasma for the Third Time to Combat COVID-19 | CitizenWire

DAEGU, South Korea /CitizenWire/ -- 4,000 members from Shincheonji Church of Jesus are planned to participate in the group's third plasma donation drive, starting from November 16, 2020.



Shincheonji Church of Jesus (SCJ), is an organization established in South Korea with branches across the globe. After multiple members within the church unexpectedly contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in February, 4,000 recovered congregation members vowed to donate their convalescent plasma to help with treatment efforts. Over 300 SCJ members within the church have donated more than once.



"It's the most valuable thing we can do [as people who have recovered from COVID]," one plasma donor of SCJ church stated. "Through our experience of participating in plasma donation, all of the members of our congregation have realized that the power to overcome COVID-19 is tolerance, love, and unity."



Within July and September, 1,700 people of the congregation participated in two waves of plasma donation drives with the support of the city of Daegu and Korean Red Cross. This upcoming event will mark the beginning of the third donation drive.



As COVID-19 cases rise, convalescent plasma from recovered individuals becomes exceedingly vital to combat the pandemic. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) has publicly requested for more recovered people to donate their plasma as SCJ has done.



"It is necessary to quickly develop plasma treatment through group plasma donation in the current absence of an effective treatment in the midst of the continuous occurrence of COVID-19 at home and abroad," they stated last month.



On November 3rd, The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters (CDSCH) held a regular briefing on COVID-19 as the country works to respond against new waves of infection.



"For the purpose of developing plasma treatment, about 4,000 Shincheonji members plan to participate in plasma donation for three weeks, starting on the 16th," CDSCH Deputy Director Kwon Joon-wook explained. "We are grateful for the active participation of Shincheonji, and for the cooperation of the City of Daegu and the Korean Red Cross."



While the recovered church members donate plasma, the other thousands of members worldwide have come together in online prayer gatherings. As they follow COVID-19 social distancing regulations, the church continues to pray diligently for the cessation of the pandemic and the health and safety of medical workers.



Despite the gradual ease of church gathering restrictions in South Korea, SCJ plans to continue with online services to prevent the spread while the viral situation remains unstable. Nevertheless, Shincheonji Church of Jesus remains committed to offering support for the worldwide community - one plasma donation at a time.

