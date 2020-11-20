News: Coldwell Banker Elite Unveils Updated Global Luxury Look | CitizenWire

The update gives Coldwell Banker Elite a more flexible mark to use across today's mediums while also aligning with the Coldwell Banker core brand

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Today, Coldwell Banker Elite debuts the sleek modern update to our prestigious Global Luxury program branding, in alignment with the Coldwell Banker® network's "Project North Star" visual transformation. Coldwell Banker Elite is deploying all new yard signs, agent and listing marketing materials and more as part of the full network-wide rebrand which will continue into 2021.



Coldwell Banker's new visual identity gives us the opportunity to retell our brand story, solidify our mission statement and recommit to our core values. In today's mobile, social, and digital marketing environment, Global Luxury needed a sophisticated look and feel that matched the upscale properties in which affluent consumers live, work and play.



Coldwell Banker Global Luxury conducted a global quantitative survey of three potential logos in the top four countries for the program: Spain, France, Italy and the United States. With that feedback, Global Luxury then conducted formal focus groups comprised of group interviews, anonymous surveys, and one-on-one sessions with Luxury Brand Ambassadors across 10 countries, as well as with top agents and brokers from across the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury network.



QUOTES



"Coldwell Banker Elite is excited to be an integral part of this journey. We look forward to showcasing the new, innovative visuals of the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program; this rebrand will be eye-catching in the greater Fredericksburg area market and we appreciate the opportunity to help guide the brand to success for the years to come," said Kevin Breen, President and CEO of Coldwell Banker Elite.



"Research shows consumers closely associate the Coldwell Banker name with luxury real estate - after all, the Coldwell Banker brand sold more $1M+ homes in 2019 than any other national real estate brand. The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury name aligns the power and recognition of the Coldwell Banker brand with legacy in luxury to truly showcase the program for what it is: a leader in delivering excellence, performance and refinement. And with this rebrand, we proudly continue our service with some of the best affiliated agents in the world," said Craig Hogan, vice president of Luxury at Coldwell Banker Real Estate.



About Coldwell Banker Elite



Coldwell Banker Elite is the #1 Coldwell Banker Affiliate in Virginia with 9 offices around the Northern Virginia region. Family-owned and operated since 1980, Coldwell Banker Elite's creative marketing, cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality and unmatched service has helped countless families with their real estate needs. Coldwell Banker Elite provides residential, commercial, property management and relocation services. Each office is independently owned and operated.



