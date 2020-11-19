News: Polovolo Launches the First Sport-Specific Digital Platform for Water Polo Recruiting | CitizenWire

PITTSBURGH, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- High school water polo athletes looking to continue their playing careers in college have a new resource available to showcase their accomplishments and connect with college coaches. Polovolo is a digital platform designed for the unique needs of high school water polo athletes, their parents and the collegiate water polo coaching community.



Polovolo is exclusively focused on water polo and the Polovolo founders have incorporated their decades-long domain expertise to create an experience and functionality unique to the sport.



"Polovolo was created by water polo people, for water polo people," says Jim Staresinic, Founding Partner. "Our sport has its own vernacular and we feel that adding value to the recruiting process must start with strong knowledge of those you are hoping to benefit."



Staresinic adds, "For example, we saw two big recruiting needs for water polo athletes over the years. No matter their location water polo players need ways to be seen or noticed by college coaches. Also, the athlete and their parents need help to open lines of communication with those coaches. Polovolo is uniquely positioned to be part of the recruiting journey for thousands of water polo athletes and every college program."



The Polovolo platform is immediately available to high school players and provides a doorway to varsity water polo programs and their coaches. With Polovolo, the athlete can build a personalized dynamic profile, share video, provide details on academics and extracurricular achievements, highlight their accolades through verified badges, find colleges which fit their goals and use the unique social-media functions in the platform to create connections and communicate with coaches. Every DI, DII and DIII varsity program is listed on Polovolo.



Polovolo is a part of a successful recruiting experience. There are many great water polo showcases, clinics, club events and tournaments which athletes can take advantage and Polovolo works in a complimentary way with these things by connecting them all into a well-organized athlete story of activity, progression and accomplishment - at both the personal and athletic levels.



Polovolo also provides a solution to college coaches who need sport-specific information about the prospective student athletes delivered efficiently. Polovolo allows coaches to find, evaluate, validate and communicate with athletes who are a good match for their program. It also takes much of the guesswork out of evaluating an athlete since Polovolo focuses on verifiable information. A unique athlete badge feature showcases high-level achievements in the sport. Badges are activated by Polovolo staff only after verification of the information submitted by the athlete. Access to Polovolo by coaches is free.



Polovolo is the right solution at the right time for the water polo community. With the recent challenges holding tournaments and college site visits due to covid-19 restrictions, Polovolo provides an immediate solution to athletes who want to share their accomplishments with coaches and find the right college program.



About Polovolo



Polovolo is a digital platform focused on helping water polo athletes throughout their recruiting journey. Polovolo provides tools to showcase their attributes, abilities and experiences through validated information. It helps athletes find next-level opportunities for development and competition and provides open access to a comprehensive network of professionals and coaches engaged in the recruiting process. Learn more at: https://polovolo.com/



Media Contact:

Jim Staresinic

jim@polovolo.com

Learn More: https://polovolo.com/

