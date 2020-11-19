News: Atlanta Nonprofit and Piedmont Healthcare Raise Awareness for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- November, recognized as Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, is an important time of year for Atlanta nonprofit Purple Pansies to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer, celebrate survivors and honor loved ones.



Pancreatic cancer is currently the fourth leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S., yet only receives 6% of research funding. In comparison, the survival rates in prostate, breast and skin cancers are now over 90%, but a person diagnosed with pancreatic cancer has less than 10% chance of survival and this can be directly attributed to investment in medical research.



While the disease has received more attention recently due to many prominent individuals who have died as a result of pancreatic cancer including "JEOPARDY!" host Alex Trebek, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Rep. John Lewis, an increase in public awareness and research funding remain critical.



"Pancreas cancer is one of the most challenging cancers to detect and treat," said Andrew Page, M.D., director of surgical oncology and HPB surgery at Piedmont Healthcare. "Unfortunately, most patients with pancreas cancer already have cancer that has spread outside of the pancreas, making a cure uniquely challenging. At Piedmont, we seek to change this with a novel patient-centered approach. With hope and a plan, Piedmont can help patients and families overcome pancreas cancer."



Nonprofits like Purple Pansies are working with hospitals like Piedmont's and other research programs in hopes of ending pancreatic cancer. Last year, Piedmont was nationally recognized as an approved center for pancreas cancer care by the National Pancreas Foundation (NPF). NPF Centers are awarded after a rigorous audit review to determine that an institution's focus is on multidisciplinary treatment of pancreatic cancer, treating the "whole patient" with a focus on the best possible outcomes and an improved quality of life. Piedmont is the only NPF recognized center for pancreas cancer care in the state.



To learn more about Purple Pansies and how you can help end pancreatic cancer, including on World Pancreatic Cancer Day (Nov. 19), visit http://www.purplepansies.org/ and follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.



MEDIA CONTACT

Beverly Rhodes

Maximum, Inc.

beverly@atlmaximum.com

404-771-6409

Learn More: https://purplepansies.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2020 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.