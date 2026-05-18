News: PoKeep Launches Major Update to Its Free Pokémon GO IV Calculator | CitizenWire

Tool now aligns with current power-up costs, adds PvP league context, and streamlines how trainers read results

HONG KONG /CitizenWire/ -- PoKeep, a resource for Pokémon GO players, today announced a significant update to its IV Calculator, making it easier for trainers to interpret hidden stats, check combinations against their power-up dust tier, and see league-oriented ranking context for competitive play.



The calculator remains free to use in the browser, with no account required-supporting players who want precise IV ranges from CP, HP, and stardust inputs, including options for regular, Shadow, and Purified Pokémon where applicable.



WHAT'S NEW



* Economy-aligned inputs: Stardust tiers are updated so the tool matches how players actually power up in-game-reducing mismatches between Dust spent and plausible level bands.



* IV + PvP in one flow: Alongside classic IV breakdowns, the experience now surfaces Great, Ultra, and Master league-oriented views so trainers can connect individual combinations to the meta they care about.



* Clearer results UX: Results are easier to read right after you calculate-trainers are not left with tables stuck in a collapsed preview, including when only a single "perfect" combination is returned.



* Consistent experience across regions: The refreshed layout and behavior are rolling out alongside localized sites so Japanese and Traditional Chinese players get the same structure and tooling as the English experience.



HOW TO USE POKEEP POKÉMON GO IV CALCULATOR



Step 1. Choose your Pokémon, enter CP and HP as shown in-game, and select the stardust cost for the last power-up (or the tier that matches your monster's current progression).



Step 2. Set Regular / Shadow / Purified if applicable, then run the calculation.



Step 3. Read the first row in the IV results as your primary IV combination for that Pokémon with the numbers you entered-this is the combination the calculator treats as the main match to your real stats.



Step 4. Use the additional rows as reference: the list may include other plausible level and IV combinations that also fit your CP/HP and dust band. They help when you want to compare alternatives or understand the full solution set; the top result remains the one to treat as matched to your actual Pokémon under the current inputs.



For PVP, switch to the league tabs after calculating to review league-focused views alongside your IV results.



"Trainers shouldn't have to fight the tool to get an answer," PoKeep's product team said. "This update is about accuracy, transparency, and speed-whether you're checking a single catch or comparing lanes for PvP."



The Pokémon Go IV Calculator is available at https://www.pokeep.com/iv-calculator/ with parallel availability on:



* JP: https://jp.pokeep.com/iv-calculator/



* TW: https://tw.pokeep.com/iv-calculator/



ABOUT POKEEP



PoKeep publishes practical guides and tools across Pokémon GO, location-based games, social apps, and privacy-focused software-with an emphasis on usable, privacy-respecting tips and utilities that avoid unnecessary sign-ups where possible.



Official Website: https://www.pokeep.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pokeep.official



X (Twitter): https://x.com/PoKeep_Official



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PoKeep.Software



Discord: https://discord.gg/69G3Zkjj5w



Learn More: https://www.pokeep.com/

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