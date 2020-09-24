NEWS: VirPack and Mortgage Builder Announce Integration Built to Streamline the Digital Mortgage Process

MCLEAN, Va., Sep 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- VirPack is pleased to announce a new partnership with Mortgage Builder, a Constellation Mortgage Solution Company and full loan lifecycle solution. This new integration will provide Mortgage Builder customers advanced workflow and document management capabilities, including optical character recognition that automates document recognition and data extraction to easily determine if data extracted from critical loan documents matches loan data in Mortgage Builder.



The VirPack Mortgage Builder integration creates new efficiencies for Mortgage Builder customers through the power of VirPack's automation and workflow technology.



The carefully designed multi-point integration:

* Enables users to launch directly from Mortgage Builder into VirPack.

* Posts Mortgage Builder content directly to VirPack enabling documents and reports to be automatically categorized and indexed without manual operations from a Mortgage Builder user.

* Recognizes Mortgage Builder specific and IDS generated barcodes automatically enabling an accurate indexing of Mortgage Builder and IDS generated documents.



"We are excited to partner with Mortgage Builder whose strong focus on streamlining operations and customer service aligns strongly with VirPack's goals of improving the loan application workflow through modernization. This partnership will help Mortgage Builder customers by increasing employee efficiency, driving productivity, and facilitating additional document controls," said Wayland Pond, Chief Operating Officer of VirPack.



"Partnerships, like the one between Mortgage Builder and VirPack elevate the digital lending experience for both the lender and the borrower. We are pleased to select VirPack as our preferred document management integrated solution. Mortgage Builder is committed to creating positive customer experiences through intuitive technology, streamlined workflows, and superior customer service. We believe our customers will find this new integration provides efficiencies in processing and speeds loan closings," said Stephen Ryczek, President & General Manager of Mortgage Builder - A Constellation Mortgage Solution Company.



About VirPack



VirPack simplifies virtual document management for the lending industry by providing user-centric solutions for loan file management, e-delivery, and file indexing with full text OCR to significantly increase productivity and modernize business operations. A leader in file automation and automated workflows - our solutions replace manually complex and error-prone business processes with accuracy and efficiency for resource-constrained teams. For 20 years we have served the mortgage banking and financial services industries, innovating and creating award-winning technologies and solutions that have enabled customers to gain strategic competitive advantages. For additional information, visit https://www.virpack.com/.



About Mortgage Builder



Mortgage Builder provides enterprise mortgage software solutions for today's lenders that empower teams, quickly adapt to changing regulations, and are customizable to unique workflows. A subsidiary of Constellation Mortgage Solutions, MB is built to serve the needs of lenders - from origination to post-closing to servicing. The MB platform is a complete solution that is backed by our award-winning customer support team. Since 1999, Mortgage Builder has been working to help today's mortgage professional streamline operations, reduce costly errors that can lead to problems with compliance, and close more loans faster to increase ROI. Learn more at https://www.mortgagebuilder.com/.



