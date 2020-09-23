NEWS: Dr. Wellness PPE and Vending Pharmacy Kiosks Launch at San Diego State University

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sep 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Wellness Kiosks, LLC announced today that they have launched their PPE and Vending Pharmacy Kiosks at San Diego State University. Amid the spread of new coronavirus cases on recently opened college campuses, San Diego State University took another step in prevention by providing Dr. Wellness PPE and Vending Pharmacy Kiosks across the campus.



With a built-in, complimentary hand sanitizer dispenser and touchless payment options, the Dr. Wellness Kiosks retail Personal Protection Equipment along with serving as a Vending Pharmacy by offering cold, flu, and wellness products. "Dr. Wellness has been a great addition to our campus in our efforts in providing the safest possible campus for our returning students", says General Merchandise Manager, Ambre Dorsett of SDSU.



Making PPE and household pharmacy products convenient through a vending machine, Dr. Wellness Kiosks is looking to grow its footprint through colleges, apartment and condo complexes, and major retail outlets.



"Dr. Wellness was created to not only provide Personal Protection Equipment during the pandemic, but to serve as a convenient way of going to the pharmacy through automated retail," says Marshall Shen, Owner of Dr. Wellness Kiosks, LLC. "The idea was actually born out of running to the pharmacy in the middle of the night with a sick child, but, evolved with covid-19 spreading to carry PPE on college campuses."



Retailing sanitation kits, face mask packs, fashionable face covers, and major medicine brands such as Tylenol, Nyquil, and Advil, Dr. Wellness Kiosks has gained a following at SDSU as students are able to request new products through a QR Code to facilitate living on campus during a pandemic. Toothbrushes, deodorant, and mouthwash have been popularly requested by students living on campus.



Dr. Wellness Kiosks (www.drwellnesskiosks.com) are expanding rapidly across Southern California and are placed at locations at no cost to the host site. Partnering with BioProtect (www.bioprotect.us), all kiosks are wiped down weekly that provides protection against germs and bacteria including covid-19 bacteria for up to 60 days. Utilizing a QR Code for service requests, customer service, and product requests allow the kiosks to integrate with the local community on products that are desirable and needed by residents. By leveraging Google Business, Dr. Wellness is looking to bring convenience to the pharmacy segment through automated retail.



About Dr. Wellness Kiosks, LLC



Dr. Wellness Kiosks, LLC is a private company that specializes in automated retail kiosk design and creation. With the mission of bringing convenience to everyday services and products, Dr. Wellness Kiosks are innovating convenience to products that are not normally found in a vending machine. Based in San Diego, CA with over 10 years in the vending industry, branding and marketing of exciting products catering to the millennial lifestyle is the driving purpose behind vending machine innovation at Dr. Wellness Kiosks.



Learn more: https://drwellnesskiosks.com/



