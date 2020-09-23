NEWS: Award Winning Fountain Spa and Fitness Center Expands to Offer Families and Individuals a Safe Place to Work Out, Unwind and Recharge

RAMSEY, N.J., Sep 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The award-winning Fountain Spa, a Bergen county family-owned business, announces the Grand Opening and expansion of its location in Ramsey, New Jersey to become The Fountain Spa & Fitness Center, opened to the public for membership sales, tours and workouts on September 21, 2020.



"When the pandemic hit and New York Sports Club gave us notice that they were closing their Ramsey location, we knew exactly what to do. We had been trying to take over that club for ages and restore it back to its original condition as an upscale club," says Rita A. Knutsen, CEO & Founder.



"Our neighbors and community are in dire need of a community center, a safe place where families and friends can enjoy time together, get fit, get out of the house and recharge in a safe, clean, comfortable and friendly environment - while being able to follow all New Jersey State Guidelines," Knutsen continues.



The Knutsen family opened one of the very first state-of-the-art fitness facilities in Bergen County as Quest 1 in 1976 in this exact location. Now, they are using more than three decades of industry experience in opening Fountain Spa & Fitness Center - offering total wellness, fitness and recreational programs in a sanitary, newly renovated, high-quality, relaxed environment. The family has ensured that Fountain Fitness continues to carry out the long-standing family tradition of clean, safe, warm and welcoming services.



The Fountain Spa & Fitness Center will serve its community members with an unparalleled health and wellness experience in a close and convenient location. The 50,000 square-foot destination will provide everything members could dream of in the areas of healthy living and sports for individuals of all ages at an affordable rate.



There are no other fitness facilities with comparable offerings to what Fountain Fitness is delivering, especially the deep focus in youth programming such as soccer and basketball clinics, sports, personal training, and adult leagues. The updated facility includes a large, well-ventilated, high-ceiling cardio and main gym floor, 12,000 square foot indoor turf field, indoor basketball courts, and outside fields. Additional highlights include an indoor aquatic center with a pool, functional strength training spaces, large group exercise rooms, cycle, yoga and Pilates studios.



Fountain Fitness will also offer both private and group swim lessons, summer and vacation camps, after-school programs, ninja warrior, Mommy & Me classes, and toddler time, all led certified experts committed to childhood development.



The Fountain Spa & Fitness Center offers plenty of space for corporate functions, parties like Bar Mitzvahs and Sweet Sixteens, or kids birthday parties. It's the perfect place for individuals looking to work out or families looking for a day out.



Located adjacent to The Fountain Spa, Fitness members not only enjoy the benefits of the gym, but also get discounts and access to many Fountain Spa services. The Spa offers therapeutic and relaxing massage, facials and skincare by expert aestheticians, full-service hair, nails, and is open to both members and non-members.



The Fountain Spa & Fitness Center will be open 7 days a week. A range of memberships are available for individuals, couples and families. For more information about The Fountain Fitness Center, visit https://www.fountainfitnesscenter.com/ or stop in for a tour!



A dedicated family



The Fountain Spa Ramsey location was built in 1976 and originally opened as Ramsey Racquet Club, owned by the Knutsen Family. In 1981, the building was expanded to include the pool and the upscale health club Quest 1. The multi-generation family-owned organization was started as a mission and vision to deliver sports, fitness, and resort-style day spa and experiences close to home for Bergen and Rockland county residents. The Knutsen Family also owns and operates Jeff's Quest Health Club and Quest Tennis in Mahwah, STAR Sports in Ramsey in addition to the award-winning Fountain Spas in both Ramsey and at the Shops at Riverside in Hackensack, New Jersey. The family has a long heritage of innovating and providing unique health and wellness services for the communities in which they operate.



