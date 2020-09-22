NEWS: Global DMS Integrates EVO Appraisal Management Software with ProxyPics, Enabling Remote Real Estate Inspections

LANSDALE, Pa., Sep 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Global DMS, a leading provider of cloud-based appraisal management software, announced that it has integrated its new EVO platform, an innovative valuation technology that shatters the constraints of yesteryear software designs, with ProxyPics to provide its clients with a secure method of facilitating the delivery of photographs of a subject property when access to the property is unavailable.



EVO(tm) ProxyPics allows lenders, AMCs, and appraisers to seamlessly request and receive high quality photos of both the interior and exterior of the subject property directly from the home occupant, who utilize ProxyPics' patented mobile app to easily take the required photos, answer pre-set questions about the quality, condition, and unique characteristics of their home, and submit the information back to EVO for immediate use.



The entire process is automated, secure, protects against fraud, and requires no additional work or oversight from those using EVO - who never have to leave the platform.



"In addition to providing outstanding appraisal management technologies, the safety of our clients is of top concern," said Global DMS(R) COO, Jody Collup. "This integration not only provides timely, cost-effective, and accurate values for all loan types, it allows those using EVO to efficiently complete their valuations without ever leaving their desk."



With EVO ProxyPics, lenders, AMCs, and appraisers can remain socially distant while still receiving the vital information they need for completing accurate valuations that are in full compliance with the temporary appraisal guidelines that were enacted by federal regulators in response to COVID-19.



"At ProxyPics, we agree that customer safety is a top priority," said Luke Tomaszewski, CEO of ProxyPics. "Integrating our innovative solution with a state-of-the-art appraisal management platform like EVO provides financial entities with the necessary tools for conducting remote inspections that still meet the demands of the highly regulated mortgage industry."



Though developed for today's unique mortgage environment, EVO ProxyPics will continue to serve its users well into the future by providing a simple and completely digital method for securing the primary photos of a subject property as quickly as possible - helping to streamline their appraisal process and decrease turn-times.



About Global DMS:



Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Pennsylvania, Global DMS is a leading provider of cloud-based commercial and residential real estate valuation solutions. The company's solution set is cost effectively delivered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) transactional basis that ensures compliance adherence, reduces costs, increases efficiencies and expedites the entire real estate appraisal process.



Global DMS solutions include its new EVO-Residential(tm) (EVO-Res) platform for residential lending, EVO-Commercial(tm) (EVO-C) platform for commercial lending, eTrac(R) Enterprise valuation management platform for residential lending, SnapVal(tm) appraisal pricing solution, eTrac WebForms, Global Kinex(R), AVMs, the MISMO Appraisal Review System (MARS(R)), ATOM (Appraisal Tracking on Mobile).



For more information, visit https://www.globaldms.com/ or call (877) 866-2747.



