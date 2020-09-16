NEWS: Saving Lost Kids Celebrates Winning Board Approval to Develop the Largest Care facility in the U.S. for Children Rescued from Trafficking

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sep 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Tennessee-based Pastor Brian Callies is the Founder, President, and CEO of the nonprofit "Brian Callies Foundation" as well as head of "Saving Lost Kids." Over the last four years these organizations have built a remarkable reputation for being a powerful force boldly addressing the issues of missing, exploited, and trafficked children in effective ways.



These include helping with education, raising community awareness to these dangers, and taking smart measure to drastically reduce the number of children who fall victim to exploitation. "Saving Lost Kids" recently announced the exciting news that it has received board approval and begun its first steps in developing, what it hopes to be, the largest, most impactful restorative care facility in the U.S. for children facing these dire concerns. The enthusiasm surrounding this new aspect of their project is high and rising.



"Everyone can be a part of the solution to missing, exploited, and trafficked children," commented Callies. "Individually, we all can do a small good. But when we come together - then we can do something truly great."



According to "Saving Lost Kids," its team is working hard bringing together individual, corporate, government, and non-profit efforts and support for the project to bring the facility to life. So far, there are already over 25 companies agreeing to support the project, plus two government agencies, and plans to meet with TN Governor Lee's Office for endorsement.



The location is still being considered with a number of choices in West Tennessee being looked at. Plans are for a 75-100 acre, 18 building, facility, with all services on-site. Ten homes will be open in the first phase and another 10 homes in the second phase. Each home supports five girls, who have their own bedroom and bath, and a full-time house mother. "Saving Lost Kids" and its partners will provide a wrap-around circle of care for the spiritual, physical, physiological, medical, educational and social health of the children. An onsite church, school, medical facility, recreation building, equine therapy, and art therapy facility are all planned for its early stages, covering the essential needs of all the kids who will be getting help from the program.



Callies points out this an opportunity for all aspects of the community to show support for a project that will radically change their lives for the better, "We are inviting every person, company, and organization to become a part of this enormous important effort by pledging to do just 'one thing'. For example, you can sign up for a monthly donation, provide for one construction item, or become a connector to build the support network, etc. By combining all of our 'one things' together, we can create something truly beautiful."



The community continues to be very supportive of "Saving Lost Kids."



A recent supporter remarked on Facebook in a five-star review, "This is a great organization for helping find lost children. Thank you so much for the work you do through your awesome Foundation! You are making a difference!"



For more information be sure to visit https://savinglostkids.org. Stay part of the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.



About Saving Lost Kids



We are a national 501(c)(3) non-profit charity organization dedicated to saving missing, exploited and trafficked children through awareness, education, prevention, unification and practical solutions.



