NEWS: EnergyCAP, Inc. Celebrates 40th Anniversary with New Headquarters, Logo, Training Services, and More

New EnergyCAP Headquarters



ECI employees will begin operating from the company's new state-of-the-art, 20,000-square-foot headquarters facility this month.



The building is located on a prime lot in the Boalsburg Technology Park. To the south, there are beautiful unobstructed views of Tussey Mountain, and to the north, Mount Nittany. The site is directly adjacent to the planned Harris Township Tussey Pond Park and connects to the recently developed network of hiking and mountain bike trails of the Harvest Fields Community Trail System. Besides enjoying the inspiring mountain views, employees and family members will have free and easy access to disc golf, miles of trails, fishing, a picnic pavilion, fitness center, local bus service, and streams and ponds, with convenient childcare available next door.



ECI's new address is: EnergyCAP, Inc., 360 Discovery Drive, Boalsburg, PA 16827.



New Logo and Icons



ECI's 40-year anniversary year became a great occasion to modernize the company's logo. The new design is displayed on the new headquarters facility and is being rolled out to the software and webpages: https://www.energycap.com/



EnergyCAP Academy



The pandemic forced ECI to cancel its popular national Catalyst training conference in April, in addition to other in-person training opportunities. In quick response, the company created EnergyCAP Academy, a collection of online training courses that EnergyCAP users can complete at their own pace.



The EnergyCAP Academy courses are an easy and convenient way for users to develop EnergyCAP Version 7 skills and earn Professional Development Hours (PDH). The collection of Academy training programs starts with EnergyCAP Fundamentals. From there, users can complete programs focused on energy management functionality, utility bill accounting, and chargebacks accounting. Users can also confirm their mastery of EnergyCAP's concepts and functionality by successfully completing an online exam to earn the Mastery of EnergyCAP certificate.



Additional information about the Academy courses and other valuable EnergyCAP services is accessible through ECI's Customer Services Catalog within the online Help Center.



FedRAMP Marketplace



Independently verified compliance with strict federal information security regulations is a gold standard for software. After a two-year effort to upgrade and certify software, policies, testing protocols, cloud hosting environment, internal networks, and even building physical security, EnergyCAP is now the only energy information software in its class to be listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace.



The Marketplace listing, in conjunction with a GSA contract, makes it easier than ever for federal agencies and other publicly funded organizations to license and implement EnergyCAP.



Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)



ECI launched its Bill CAPture utility bill process service in 2015, and the scope of available services has grown considerably over the past five years. Focusing initially on obtaining and processing utility bills, Bill CAPture added an Account Management service in 2019 and now completes the monthly utility bill process by offering bill payment services.



Organizations looking to reduce bill processing costs and eliminate late fees should contact ECI to learn more about how Bill CAPture can help.



EnergyCAP, Inc.'s CEO, Steve Heinz commented, "What a year it has been! And let me say that 40 times for the last forty years. Beginning with the simple proposition in 1980 that emerging PC technology could take the pain out of tracking energy information and validating troublesome utility bills, EnergyCAP software now processes millions of bills annually valued at tens of billions of dollars, and is a trusted tool for thousands of energy management and utility accounting professionals. Our beautiful new corporate headquarters is the perfect venue for the next 40 years of innovation and growth."



About EnergyCAP



EnergyCAP, Inc. has helped more than 10,000 energy managers in government, education, and commercial organizations derive value from their utility bills and energy data. Clients use our comprehensive EnergyCAP software-based solution to streamline utility bill processing and auditing, track energy and greenhouse gas data, process campus chargebacks, target reduction goals, benchmark facilities, submit to ENERGY STAR, measure and verify energy & cost savings, create budgets and forecasts, and much more. Learn more: https://www.energycap.com/



