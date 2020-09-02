NEWS: KINONA launches Queen of the Green, a unique VIP Program designed to inspire and uplift

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sep 02, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Queen of the Green, a VIP program developed by women's golf fashion brand KINONA, aims to reward loyal customers while giving back to women-led causes.



Women's fashion trailblazer KINONA started from humble beginnings. Dianne Celuch and Tami Fujii were used to being the only women golfers at corporate events. But they didn't want to dress like the men they saw on the green, and together dreamed up a women's golf fashion brand that featured chic patterns, sustainable materials, and comfortable fits.



Developing their VIP program, Queen of the Green, was a lifelong dream for the brand. It intersected with their passion for supporting causes that uplift and inspire women in their communities and around the world. And as the women's golf community has supported them, Fujii and Celuch are ready to start supporting their community.



"We don't just want to give customers points," said Fujii. "We want to wow them. We want to honor them. We want them to feel like the Queens they are."



The program features a points system where customers earn 1 point for every $1 they spend during the calendar year. Shoppers qualify after reaching 800 points, and rewards include exclusive events, early access to new releases, and the opportunity to direct a $100 donation to a non-profit organization that helps women achieve more in sports and in life.



"We're proud to bring women together and do something great for the community at the same time," explained Celuch.



About KINONA



Founded in 2017, KINONA brings a modern style, flattering styles and comfort to the game of golf. We're a team of women working to re-define the paradigm of "appropriate golf attire," reinvent the purchasing process, and look good both on and off the green.



