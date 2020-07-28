NEWS: ONE WOMAN’S LIFE IN CARDS: Imagine Seeing All the Cards You’ve Ever Received in Your Lifetime Displayed in One Place

TOPEKA, Kan., Jul 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- That's exactly what Linda M. of Topeka, Kansas has done with My Life in Cards. Linda M. celebrated her 59th birthday in 2020 and has been collecting her personal greeting cards since she was 8 years old.



Her inspiration for creating the collection is, "when I am old and alone, I can look back at these cards and remember all the people who have cared for and love me."



As the 50-year mark of her collection neared, she decided to share her collection with others. Displayed together on a single web page, her card collection creates its own unique interactive work of art. A visitor to her site can click on any the cards presented to reveal each card's contents.



The collection can be viewed at http://mylifeincards.com.



About My Life in Cards



My Life in Cards, founded by Linda M., offers visitors to the site an option to send Linda M. their own card to add to her collection or information on creating their own online personal greeting card collection.



If you would like more information about this topic, please email Linda at lindam@mylifeincards.com.



