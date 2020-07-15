NEWS: IDS’ Tamara Olsen Honored By NEXT Mortgage Events’ Powerhouse Award

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jul 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced that Customer Service Representative Tamara Olsen has been named to the NEXT Mortgage Events' (NEXT) inaugural Powerhouse Awards list. NEXT Powerhouses are the women with longstanding, consistent track records who demonstrate excellence in their work ethic, insight and ingenuity. Olsen is recognized for her devoted and exemplary work in IDS' customer service department.



"Tamara is the type of employee every company and manager hopes to have and values when they do," said IDS Vice President and General Manager Mark Mackey. "She is dedicated to IDS and provides outstanding customer service to our clients. Tamara sets a standard for excellence in her department and inspires other customer service representatives to strive for the same level of service."



During her more than 7 years' work at IDS, Olsen has played a significant role in the establishment of a service-focused and client-centered culture and has helped reduce turn times for help desk tickets and customer service phone calls. She is also a key contributor to IDS' positive customer service reviews and statistics cited in the annual year-end review. Compared to global benchmarks, IDS' customer service department cited higher customer satisfaction rates (96% vs. 94%) and faster first reply time on customer service tickets (14.8 hours vs 18.8 hours) while handling nearly 200 tickets per month.



"NEXT's mission has always been to showcase the women who are the backbone of the mortgage industry - this award is part of that mission," said NEXT Co-Founder Jeri Yoshida. "We'll honor these top performers throughout #NEXTSUMMER20. Since this year's event is free and available online, we expect record-breaking attendance. We're thrilled that so many people in the mortgage industry will get to know these overachievers and acknowledge their role in their companies' success."



Originally billed as the NEXT 50 Over 50 Award, the overwhelming number of qualified nominees led to the award being rebranded as the Powerhouse Awards and the field of winners expanded to more than 50.



The full list of NEXT Powerhouse award honorees can be viewed at https://nextmortgagenews.com/next-powerhouse-award-winners/.



About IDS, Inc.



IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include eSignatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regard to major industry compliance changes. (https://info.idsdoc.com/)



