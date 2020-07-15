NEWS: Coach Jaliel Thompson Helps Nursing Aide Go from Minimum Wage to Six Figures in 90 Days

BALTIMORE, Md., Jul 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Jaliel Thompson, founder and CEO, Thompson J. Enterprises, LLC (DBA Jaliel Thompson Coaching), had so much success with his coaching business that he recently relaunched the brand to meet evolving client needs. As a result, his company is now able to take on larger clients and help them to get faster results. It seems to be paying off - in more ways than one. Clients are now seeing results that they thought impossible, but hoped were not.



For example, a woman in her mid-30s recently contacted Thompson to help her get out of financial dire straits. She had gone through a divorce and knew there was no way she could survive on her minimum wage nursing aide salary. Her goal was to land a job as an IT specialist that paid six figures. But how? Most would say she'd be lucky to land an entry-level job in a new field.



"I admit, this was a challenge I had not seen to date, but I was willing to work with her and confident that we could help her to change her life," Thompson says. "I'm all about the underdog; I've been one."



Thompson's team worked together to help this client meet her challenge head on. They revised her resume, found IT references in the field and provided her with the necessary resources and training so she could pass the exam for her IT certification. After 90 days, it happened. She landed a six-figure cyber security IT position with a government agency.



Thompson's team continued to support the woman in her new position until she felt comfortable and no longer required assistance. As a result, she's taken the strategies learned to maintain her position, has paid off her debt, purchased a home and even started a business where she works as an advocate to help others make the impossible possible.



"She's found her purpose," Thompson says. "Helping people to rediscover their passion through purpose is what we do - not just professionally, but personally too."



Whether people seek to achieve more balance, reduce stress, gain more self-esteem or reach any other personal or professional goal, Thompson and his team are ready to take on the challenge.



Consultations are free.



About Jaliel Thompson



Thompson transformed his life through mentoring and coaching. He's a certified professional life, executive and business coach who trained at Life Coach Institute of Orange County. Since 2012, he's been helping to edify, empower and enlighten people in all walks of life. Online and one-one-one coaching are available for men, women and families. He's served more than 10,000 clients and looks forward to helping many more.



