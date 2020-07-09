NEWS: Don Baham accepted into invitation-only Forbes Technology Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jul 09, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Don Baham, President of Kraft Technology Group, LLC (KTG) has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.



Don Baham was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.



"We are honored to welcome Don into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."



As an accepted member of the Council, Don has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Don will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.



Finally, Don will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.



"I am honored to represent the Nashville community as a member of the Technology Council," said Don Baham. "I'm looking forward to engaging with other members of the council across the country and locally. KTG is a leader in IT management and cyber security for healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and non-profit organizations throughout the southeast. Membership in the council further demonstrates our thought leadership in this space."



ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS



Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.



For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit https://forbestechcouncil.com/. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit http://forbescouncils.com/.



ABOUT KRAFT TECHNOLOGY GROUP



Part of the KraftCPAs family of companies since 1992, Kraft Technology Group has been providing Computer Services, I.T. Security, Network Support, and Managed I.T. Services in the greater Nashville Tennessee area and beyond. Our mission is to empower small and midsize businesses to efficiently and securely utilize best of breed technology, so they can focus on reaching and exceeding their strategic goals.



Visit https://www.kraftgrp.com/ to learn more.



*Photo caption: Don Baham, Forbes Technology Council.



