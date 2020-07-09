NEWS: Venturist, Inc. Announces That Its New Virtual Strategy Academy and Virtual Strategy Development Programs Are Ready To Go!

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Jul 09, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Venturist(R), Incorporated announced today that its new Virtual Strategy Academy and Virtual Strategy Development Programs are ready to go!



"We have made enormous progress over the last couple months in developing and testing virtual versions of all our well-regarded strategy programs," said John Warden, Venturist, Inc. president and founder. "We have conducted two virtual Prometheus Academies - https://venturist.com/virtual-academy/ - our premier education offering, and one virtual Grand Strategy development engagement, our most complete strategy development program. In the live world, the Grand Strategy program has involved senior management meeting for six full contact days over two or three sessions. Our new program is done in multiple online sessions of 4 hours each once or twice a week - which greatly simplifies accessibility and scheduling."



He went on to say that the live version of the Prometheus Academy is a five-day, all-day program normally done at Venturist headquarters in Montgomery, Alabama but the virtual program is five consecutive, four-hour online sessions which also makes the program accessible to many more people.



For both the Grand Strategy Development and the Academy, Venturist is using Zoom Video Communications, Inc.'s Zoom video conferencing application for the "open planning" and Atlassian Corporation Plc's Trello collaboration application for the strategy development Post-It notes (stickies) function. Both programs are accelerated and supported by the Venturist(R) Prometheus Online Strategy Videos.



Learn more at: https://venturist.teachable.com/



John Warden finished by saying that he believes our recent experience with the pandemic restrictions has led to a better understanding of what can be done virtually and that the virtual programs will be an indispensable feature of the world going forward. Venturist (https://venturist.com) can now offer in virtual form the full range of its programs-organization learning, grand strategy building, and strategy self-learning-and is committed to making them even better. Venturist virtual programs allow companies to learn and develop strategy without the need for travel or large gatherings that may be neither allowed nor desirable.



About Venturist, Incorporated:



Since its founding in 1995, Venturist, Incorporated has helped hundreds of companies, organizations, and individuals improve their business results through use of the strategy methodology process it created, the Prometheus Process.



John Warden (https://venturist.com/john-warden/) is the president and founder of Venturist, Incorporated. According to the company's website, he developed a unique strategy process when he was on active duty in the US Air Force where he had a long career as a fighter pilot, commander, and staff officer. He had played a key role in creating the air campaign plan that was the backbone of the highly successful 42-day Gulf War-Desert Storm. When he retired from the Air Force, he believed that the strategy principles that had worked so successfully in war would help companies become dramatically more successful. He started Venturist to teach his strategy concept, called the Prometheus Process (https://venturist.com/elements-of-strategy/), and to show companies how to build new strategies using the concepts.



Venturist helps its clients learn, develop, and execute strategy through virtual and live educational training, direct assistance programs, and an array of supporting products.



Learn more at: https://venturist.com/



Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-warden-187417/



VIDEO (Vimeo): https://vimeo.com/325027483



