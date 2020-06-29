NEWS: RMA Presents Long-term Strategic Finance Action Plan for North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jun 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- RMA (www.RMA.us.com) presented their combined 5-Year Strategic Finance Plan and Action Plan for the City of North Miami Beach to the CRA Board on Thursday, June 25. The award-winning consulting firm developed a clear and concise roadmap to prioritize and guide redevelopment in the CRA area. This plan was unanimously approved by the Board.



RMA's presentation detailed long-term development projects within the CRA District and highlighted targeted redevelopment zones for investment, making it easier to allocate resources and implement distinctive branding and marketing campaigns.



A video of the meeting can be viewed at http://www.citynmb.com.



"RMA has done a tremendous job in developing this Actionable Finance Plan," said Esmond Scott, City Manager who also serves as the CRA Executive Director. "Their team focused on the best strategies for revitalizing underutilized areas and tapping into each district's unique potential. Beyond a list of goals, this plan provides a strategic path to success.



Key recommendations in the Plan include:

1. Transformation of the Snake Creek Canal area, capitalizing on its potential to become a regional waterfront amenity.

2. Create a lively urban "main street" along Hanford Blvd/164, which could feature ground floor restaurants, bars, cafes, offices and artists' studios.

3. Expand the current mural program, and more aggressively identify locations for murals and public art to enhance cultural community pride and diversity.

4. Encourage the City to continue assisting local businesses and take advantage of the mom & pop business cluster north of the canal while adopting incentive programs specific to further the redevelopment of this area.

5. Create a bold and beautiful Civic Commons atmosphere with a grand Boulevard or promenade in the area which currently predominantly features governmental institutions, a theater, offices and schools.

6. Attract private investment to transform underutilized parcels and industrial space into a future industrial arts area with maker's spaces and repurposed co-working spaces.

7. Develop a complete streets initiative along 163rd Corridor to create an area that invites residents to stroll the neighborhood.



"These are just a few of the recommendations featured in the plan that RMA presented to the Board," said Sharon McCormick, RMA's Director of Business Attraction & Marketing. "We are honored to be part of the City's team in revitalizing this dynamic community, and we look forward to implementing the next steps."



RMA has partnered with the City on multiple initiatives over the course of the last several years including economic development and incentive strategies, planning & zoning, and marketing & branding. One of RMA's most remarkable achievements for North Miami Beach was the Land Use and Zoning Amendments, which led to the City's tax base increasing by 17% in one year city-wide and by 46% in the CRA District. RMA also developed the recent North Miami Beach Recovery and Resilience Plan, which focused on the best strategies for moving forward economically from the COVID-19 crisis.



About RMA:



Founded in 2009 by Kim Briesemeister and Chris Brown, RMA is comprised of a phenomenal team of leading experts in economic development, real estate for governments, marketing, urban design and financial analysis. RMA, headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida is a highly experienced, full-service economic redevelopment consulting and management firm, specializing in revitalizing core areas and corridors for cities, counties and special districts nationwide. The co-founders are also the authors of one of the definitive books about city redevelopment, "Reinventing Your City: 8 Steps to Turn Your City Around."



