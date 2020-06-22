NEWS: STRATAC Leadership named Co-VP of Communications for American Marketing Association – Austin Chapter

AUSTIN, Texas, Jun 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- STRATAC Marketing's Virginia Case was elected Co-VP of Communications by the voting members of the American Marketing Association's Austin Chapter - a premier marketing collaborative in Austin, Texas.



"As a newcomer to the Austin area, I am eager to engage with my new colleagues and the tech scene. It was sad to leave the meetup groups in DC, but I am greatly impressed with the professionalism, creativity, and welcoming nature of the Austin marketing community. I can hardly wait to roll up my sleeves as we tackle helping marketers market," said Virginia Case.



As Co-VP of Communications, Virginia will be working alongside veteran AMA member Don Roedner. Together they will be working to formulate a strategic plan and help members shape marketing in the Austin community.



Virginia Case is the Chief Marketing Fixer and Brand Strategist of STRATAC Marketing, a company she founded in 2004. As a Nielson Norman Group Certified UXD Expert, Virginia thrives on delivering realistic marketing strategies and delivers relevant go to market collateral for her clients that are rooted in best practices and cutting edge psychological research. Virginia's experience includes serving businesses on the Fortune 500 as well as local and startup ventures in technology, healthcare, fintech, software as a service, and non profit sectors.



Learn more about the American Marketing Associations Austin Chapter at https://austinama.org/



ABOUT STRATAC



STRATAC provides strategic advice, comprehensive research, and tactical marketing services for B2B and B2C clients in the technology space. We take a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to psychology as it pertains to Sales, Operations, Marketing, and Employee Engagement, which allows us to elevate businesses and help them go to market or return to market. As a User Experience Design (UXD) agency, we help our clients shape a positive perception of their brands while creating memorable, positive engagements for their customers. Learn more at https://www.stratacmarketing.com/

