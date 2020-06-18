NEWS: ReverseVision Taps Carissa Orozco as Director of Business Development, Strategic Partners

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jun 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ReverseVision, the leading technology provider for the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse lending program market, today announced the appointment of Carissa Orozco as director of business development, strategic partners. Orozco will spearhead strategic integration partnerships that allow traditional mortgage lenders to integrate HECM and private reverse mortgages into the loan qualifying, sales and origination process with ease.



Orozco brings 17 years' mortgage industry experience to ReverseVision, having acted in senior leadership positions at leading reverse mortgage lenders. Most recently, Orozco served as vice president of reverse sales at United Northern Mortgage Bankers, where she led the integration of reverse programs into forward sales and operational processes. Orozco also has held the position of director of learning and organizational development at Synergy One Lending and Retirement Funding Solutions, where she oversaw training initiatives for the companies' wholesale clients, retail loan originators and internal operational departments.



Previously, Orozco served as national senior sales trainer at nationally top-ranked reverse mortgage lender American Advisors Group, where she trained hundreds of field and call center representatives on HECM lending guidelines, effective sales practices and origination technology.



"More than ever, reverse mortgage demographic homeowners need to access their home equity, whether to shield themselves against sequence risk or access money to manage pandemic-induced economic disruption," said ReverseVision Vice President of Sales and Marketing Wendy Peel. "Carissa will play a key role working with technology partners so that reverse mortgages are seen at the beginning of the lending process. Her passion for reverse programs and experience integrating reverse lending programs into lenders' forward sales and underwriting workflows uniquely positions her for success."



"I've long been an advocate of integrating reverse lending into forward lending sales and operations," said Orozco. "Borrowers should be presented with all of the lending solutions they qualify for - forward and reverse. Establishing ReverseVision APIs in lenders' tech stacks will empower borrowers to make fully-informed financial decisions and help lenders create customers for life."



About ReverseVision



ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage program sales and origination technology platform, supporting more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined. The company's comprehensive product suite flexes to lenders' unique business and operational models, connecting all lending participants across the entire reverse mortgage lifecycle to meet borrowers where they are in life. A five-time HousingWire TECH100(TM) company, ReverseVision continues to build on its technology's pioneering capabilities with frequent enhancements.



For more information, visit https://www.reversevision.com/.



