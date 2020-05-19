NEWS: Fentress Incorporated Announces Teleworking Consulting Services

SYKESVILLE, Md., May 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Fentress Incorporated, a workspace solutions company, announced that it has released a new line of services focused on helping organizations develop strategies to telework effectively.



Established earlier this month, Telework Nation provides resources to help managers and employees address their immediate teleworking needs and to help organizations develop innovative workspace strategies for the future through its proven three-step process. Fentress uses its custom Telework Readiness Model to assess telework needs and to develop a set of recommendations tailored to the unique mission and values of the organization.



Keith Fentress, founder and president of Fentress Incorporated, said "Having successfully teleworked for over 30 years, we are pleased to pass along the lessons we have learned on how to be productive from home. Our goal with Telework Nation is to not only support organizations with their immediate challenges and needs, but to also provide a roadmap to the future as managers deal with permanent changes in their workplaces."



Visitors to Telework Nation can browse Fentress' extensive library of telework blogs, chat live with a Fentress representative, and download Fentress' free guide, "Mastering Telework." Visitors can also schedule a free consultation on the site.



For more information on Fentress, visit https://www.fentress.com/ and find Fentress on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.



About Fentress Incorporated:



Fentress is a workspace solutions company that has provided facility and workforce consulting services to public and private organizations for over 30 years. Fentress employees have successfully teleworked since the company's founding in 1988 and have been blogging about its services, workspace strategies, and lessons learned for over seven years.



