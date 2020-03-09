NEWS: Zanthion named Top 10 Home Healthcare Solution Provider for 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Mar 09, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Zanthion, an AI-powered digital health company that provides technology solutions for home healthcare, senior group living, and remote patient monitoring, was recently chosen as a Top 10 Home Healthcare Solution Provider by Healthcare Tech Outlook, a print platform offering healthcare decision makers critical information on adopting, innovating and building new programs and approaches to enhance their capability to provide care.



Zanthion will be featured as the cover story of the publication's next print magazine that also includes a 4-page article featuring the San Francisco-based company's CEO, COO, and CFO - Philip Regenie, Jeff Robinson, and John Sebesta.



Zanthion has developed a SMART Wellness IoT Platform with a range of devices, from environmental sensors to wearables, that provide real-time data about a senior's whereabouts and vital signs which can be used to determine if a real emergency is present. Caregivers, both family and professional, use the Zanthion Caregiver App (Google Play Store for Android and Apple App Store for iOS) to respond to automatically detected falls or signals for assistance via a button push or a verbal command on a wearable device or SMART Tablet Gateway (a tablet or a phone).



Environmental sensors also predict any needed interventions, such as a fall is likely to happen in the near future or a possibility that a urinary tract infection is likely through the use of predictive analytics. Caregivers improve their operational efficiencies and lower costs by providing just in time services to their wards while tracking every aspect of their delivery and quality of services.



Senior group living communities can increase revenue, increase client/resident retention, decrease operational costs, provide proactive feedback on care, empower care staff to be "Super Caregivers", and differentiate themselves from competitors with the implementation of a Zanthion SMART Community system.



According to Zanthion CEO, Phil Regenie, "Our sole goal is to help older adults uphold their dignity in life. Zanthion offers an extensive architecture of sensors, wearable devices, and environmental equipment for the senior community so that they age gracefully in the comfort of their own homes," or in senior group living communities."



The link to the article is here: https://home-healthcare.healthcaretechoutlook.com/vendor/zanthion-vanguards-of-technologydriven-senior-care-system-cid-1280-mid-118.html



About Zanthion



Zanthion is an AI digital healthcare company specializing in PaaS, the integration of an extensible architecture of sensors, wearable devices, and environmental equipment for group senior living and aging in place-a combination of ridesharing (Uber/Lyft), smart homes, fall detection, and senior care. Zanthion exists to create new and disruptive solutions for seniors and their families to track and detect possible issues and injuries for today's seniors, using technology to provide a better quality of life for everyone involved.



Zanthion is a pioneer in changing our social environment with future vision, providing solution-based systems that improve the world based on an open source, transparent, crowd-sourced platform and social processes that accurately assess what happened, inform the correct resources, provide resources to the problem efficiently, and keep track of the efficiency of fixing the problem. Zanthion embraces a responsible future.



Learn more at: https://zanthion.com/



About Healthcare Tech Outlook



The goal of the healthcare industry has become determined and consistent: to build a patient-centered healthcare system that promotes choice, quality and affordability. These goals - patient-centrism, consumer choice, quality, affordability - are hallmarks of the pivot toward value-based care, one of the most powerful forces reshaping the industry. With this massive market shift, healthcare decision makers, institutes and care centers are looking towards Healthcare Tech Outlook, a print platform offering healthcare decision makers critical information on adopting, innovating and building new programs and approaches to enhance their capability to provide care.



From interoperability solutions for exchanging patient information across care settings to remote patient monitoring, important technological developments are shaping the future of healthcare organizations. Healthcare Tech Outlook has been a pioneer in offering a learn-from-peer approach to the healthcare arena, offering technology advice to enhance both the overall healthcare landscape and assist individual care providers - from general practitioners and specialists to post-acute care organizations.



One can clearly see that the movement has begun with most health systems such as Ascension Health, Dignity Health, Stanford and others investing into startups, and beginning to build their own innovation centers, redefining the way care is provided by the hospitals and community healthcare centers. In such a dramatic landscape, Healthcare Tech Outlook is determined to bring forth the complete picture of how the healthcare landscape can be enhanced and brought to new heights through the adoption of the latest technologies. Learn more at: https://www.healthcaretechoutlook.com/ or email: editor@healthcaretechoutlook.com.



