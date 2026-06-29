News: SnapFresh Helps Homeowners Get Backyard-Ready for World Cup Watch Parties This Summer | CitizenWire

From kickoff to the final whistle - five cordless tools to turn any backyard into the perfect match-day destination

ZHEJIANG, China /CitizenWire/ -- As the World Cup heats up and fans around the globe gather to support their teams, more homeowners are turning their backyards into the ultimate watch party destination. From BBQ gatherings to outdoor family events, a clean, comfortable, and game-ready yard has become an essential part of the match-day experience. To help homeowners prepare faster and easier, SnapFresh, from Ningbo Winbay Technology Co., Ltd., is introducing a lineup of cordless outdoor power tools designed to simplify backyard cleanup and lawn care during the busiest summer entertaining season.



For many families, preparing for a World Cup watch party means more than setting up the screen and snacks. It starts with mowing the lawn, trimming hedges, clearing leaves, and making outdoor spaces more inviting for guests.



To support outdoor match-day prep, SnapFresh highlights five essential tools for backyard readiness:



SnapFresh 40V Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower

Designed for fast and efficient lawn maintenance, this mower delivers powerful cutting performance with a brushless motor and wide cutting deck, helping homeowners quickly create a cleaner, more polished yard before kickoff.



SnapFresh 20V Cordless Leaf Blower

Ideal for clearing patios, driveways, decks, and walkways, the lightweight blower helps remove leaves, dust, and debris in minutes - perfect for last-minute game-day preparation.



SnapFresh Cordless Grass Shear & Shrubbery Trimmer

Built for precision trimming, this versatile tool is ideal for lawn edges, small bushes, and detailed finishing work that helps elevate the overall look of outdoor spaces.



SnapFresh 20V Brushless Hedge Trimmer

Featuring an 18-inch dual-action blade, this hedge trimmer makes it easy to shape shrubs and tidy up backyard borders, creating a cleaner and more organized viewing environment.



SnapFresh 20V Brushless Cordless Pruning Shears

Perfect for cutting thicker branches and clearing overgrown areas, this chainsaw helps homeowners maximize usable outdoor space and improve safety before guests arrive.



As summer entertaining and World Cup excitement continue to overlap, outdoor spaces are becoming more important than ever for families and communities gathering together. A well-prepared backyard can turn every match into a more memorable event.



This World Cup season, SnapFresh encourages homeowners to make their backyard the home team's best field.



For more information about SnapFresh cordless outdoor tools, visit https://snapfreshtools.com/.



Learn More: https://snapfreshtools.com/

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