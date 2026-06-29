News: DocMagic and Truliant Federal Credit Union earn PROGRESS in Lending’s 2026 Connections Award for industry-first eHELOC milestone | CitizenWire

Recognition marks the latest chapter in a yearslong collaboration that has produced three landmark milestones in digital mortgage lending

TORRANCE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- DocMagic® was honored today with PROGRESS in Lending's 2026 Connections Award alongside Truliant Federal Credit Union, a North Carolina-based credit union serving more than 300,000 members. The recognition honors a yearslong partnership that culminated in the mortgage industry's first electronic home equity line of credit (eHELOC) registered with the MERS® eRegistry.



Since 2020, Truliant and DocMagic have worked together to build the credit union's digital closing capabilities from the ground up. In June 2025, that partnership extended into home equity lending, where DocMagic's SmartSAFE(tm) eVault made the eHELOC registration possible.



The eHELOC milestone is the third time the two organizations have broken new ground together. In March 2020, DocMagic helped Truliant become the first credit union in North Carolina to complete a full eClosing. A year later, working with DocMagic, Truliant became the first credit union to transfer an eNote to the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta and just the second in the entire 11-member FHLBank system to do so, opening a wider path for member financial institutions to pledge eNotes. In the months that followed, the shift to eNotes cut six to eight days from Truliant's loan delivery timeline.



"Truliant has been a tremendous partner in advancing digital lending across the credit union space," said Pat Theodora, CEO of DocMagic. "Every milestone we've reached together over the years has been built on a shared belief that the next frontier is always worth pursuing."



"DocMagic has helped us move lending forward with greater speed, efficiency and ease for consumers," said Beth Eller, senior vice president of mortgage lending at Truliant. "Their innovative, forward-thinking approach has been instrumental to our progress, and we're honored to celebrate this achievement together."



Now in its third year, the Connections Award honors partnerships and integrations that are advancing mortgage lending through collaboration, innovation and measurable business results. For a full list of 2026 winners, visit https://mymortgagemindset.com/.



About DocMagic:



DocMagic® provides a complete digital mortgage platform for the mortgage industry, delivering proprietary document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, eClosing, eNotarization, eNote and eVault technology in one unified solution. Built on nearly 40 years of innovation, DocMagic helps lenders, settlement service providers and investors move loans from application through post-closing with greater speed, accuracy and confidence. AI deepens that foundation through the company's Intelligent Agentic Network. For more information, visit www.docmagic.com.



About Truliant Federal Credit Union:



Truliant is a mission-driven, not-for-profit financial institution based in Winston-Salem, N.C. It improves lives by providing great service and straightforward financial solutions. Truliant was chartered in 1952 and serves 333,000+ members. A top 100 U.S. credit union, Truliant has more than 35 branches in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. For more information, visit www.truliant.org.

Learn More: https://www.docmagic.com/

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