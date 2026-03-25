News: London AI Startup Offers Free Tool to Make AI-Written Text Undetectable – And a Detector to Catch It | CitizenWire

LONDON, UK /CitizenWire/ -- Coda One has built two tools that probably shouldn't exist in the same company. One rewrites AI-generated text so it reads like a person wrote it. The other scans any text and tells you exactly how much of it looks machine-made. Both are free. Neither requires an account.



The London-based startup launched both tools on the same platform, and founder Miles Wong doesn't see a contradiction.



"Everyone's using AI to write now. That's not the issue," Miles said. "The issue is that most of it reads like AI wrote it - and Google knows, your editor knows, your professor knows. We built one tool for the people writing, and one for the people checking. Turns out they're often the same person."



The humanizer isn't subtle about what it does. Paste in a block of ChatGPT output, pick a mode - Academic, Blog, Formal, or six others - and it comes back rewritten. Different sentence lengths. Different word choices. The kind of small imperfections that make text feel human. Miles says the output consistently passes major detection platforms including GPTZero, Turnitin, and Originality.ai.



The detector works the other way. Feed it any text and it highlights sentences that look AI-generated, with a probability score for each. It's free with no daily cap - Wong's reasoning being that if you're going to sell a humanizer, you'd better give people a way to check the result.



What's interesting is who's actually using these tools. It's not mainly students. Wong says the biggest user group is content marketers and SEO teams. Agencies producing blog posts, landing pages, and product descriptions at scale. They draft with AI because it's fast, then humanize because Google's algorithm updates have made AI-pattern content a ranking liability. The detector gets used on the other end - editors and clients checking deliverables before they go live.



The academic use case exists too. Universities have rolled out detection tools. Students want to use AI as a starting point without getting flagged. Coda One's tool page includes a note encouraging users to follow their institution's policies. Wong frames it as editing, not cheating: "Your ideas stay. Your arguments stay. We just fix how it sounds."



The humanizer sits inside a broader platform. Coda One offers 59 free tools - PDF merge and compress, image background removal, developer utilities like JSON formatting and JWT decoding. All the non-AI tools run in the browser. Files don't touch a server. A Chrome extension puts the humanizer and detector into the right-click menu on any website.



Pricing: detection is free, no limits. The humanizer and other AI tools get three free uses a day. Paid plans run $9.99 to $39.99 a month. Everything else - the PDF tools, the image tools, the dev tools - stays free permanently.



ABOUT CODA ONE



Coda One is a London-based AI startup. One free platform replacing scattered tool subscriptions - AI writing, PDF, image, and developer tools. No signup needed. https://www.codaone.ai/.



Learn More: https://www.codaone.ai/

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