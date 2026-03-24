News: Hann Builders and Collaborative Design Group Showcase the Ivanhoe Modern Home on the 2026 Houston Modern Home Tour | CitizenWire

A Houston builder, architect, and interior designer reveal how a 20-year partnership and shared commitment to craft produced one of the tour's most distinctive residences

HOUSTON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Hann Builders and Collaborative Design Group Architecture and Interiors will open the doors of the Ivanhoe Modern Home, located in Houston's Afton Oaks neighborhood, on March 28 as part of the 2026 Houston Modern Home Tour, a self-guided showcase of five of the city's most compelling contemporary residences.



TWENTY YEARS OF BUILDING TOGETHER



The partnership between Hann Builders and Collaborative Design Group stretches back more than two decades. Their first project together was a 15,000-square-foot residence in Sugar Land. Since then, Hann and Bufalini have collaborated on homes across Houston's most sought-after neighborhoods, developing a shorthand that lets each bring out the best in the other's work. When Olivia Bufalini stepped into leadership at CDG in 2023, she brought a new generation of design thinking to a partnership already built on trust.



"Stephen is a builder with a project manager's mindset. He is focused on what happens between now and completion, down to the smallest detail," said Mark Bufalini, a fellow of the American Institute of Architects and the American Society of Interior Designers, and principal of Collaborative Design Group. "When you have that level of trust, you can push the design further because you know the execution will match."



A DESIGN SHAPED BY THREE DISCIPLINES



Extreme drainage requirements and on-site detention created engineering challenges before construction could begin. Hann's team resolved the permitting and site work long before the first wall went up, clearing the path for the design to unfold without compromise.



From the street, the Ivanhoe Modern Home reads as warm and contemporary. The exterior features steel siding imprinted with high-resolution wood grain, a solution the team chose after years of watching traditional wood siding deteriorate in Houston's climate. The result reads as white oak with the resilience of metal. Inside, a real wood statement ceiling carries the same tone, with Hann matching the indoor stain to the exterior siding for a seamless connection between outside and in.



"Every home teaches you something new," said Stephen Hann, founder of Hann Builders. "On this one, it was finding a way to give the homeowners the warmth of real wood on the exterior without the maintenance issues Houston's climate creates. The steel siding with a wood-grain imprint was the answer, and matching the interior wood ceiling to that tone tied the whole design together."



The first floor is organized as a single, flowing entertaining environment. An open plan connects the family and dining areas to a glass-enclosed wine room, an elliptical bar designed by Collaborative Design Group, and a fully integrated golf simulator. Expansive sliding glass doors along the rear elevation dissolve the boundary between the interior and the pool and landscaped yard beyond.



Olivia Bufalini led the interior design around how the family actually lives.



"The interiors were thoughtfully conceived with family living at the forefront, beginning with finishes chosen for their durability, ease of care, and timeless appeal. A serene palette of soft hues, clean modern lines, and layers of warm wood create a home that feels both elevated and effortlessly livable," said Olivia Bufalini, COO and Design Director of Collaborative Design Group. "This design language carries seamlessly into the furnishings, where comfort meets intention, resulting in spaces that are inviting, refined, and designed to be enjoyed by every member of the family."



LIVING IN THE DETAILS



The primary suite features a dual-entry bath with separate his-and-her zones, each with its own water closet and dressing closet, sharing shower access. Five additional ensuite bedrooms accommodate immediate and extended family. A secondary staircase leads to an exercise room and a private retreat overlooking the two-story garage through interior glazing, where a specialty car sits on a raised lift. A dedicated playroom completes the upper level.



The main staircase serves as a sculptural focal point that expresses itself both inside and out. A dramatic two-sided fireplace anchors the two-story family room and foyer, while an upper-level circulation gallery visually connects the home's private spaces.



ABOUT THE 2026 HOUSTON MODERN HOME TOUR

The self-guided tour takes place Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and are available at houstonmodernhomestour.com. Visitors can tour homes at their own pace in any order and meet the architects, designers and builders inside each home. High-resolution images available upon request.



ABOUT HANN BUILDERS



Hann Builders is a Houston-based luxury custom home builder led by Stephen Hann, who has been building fine homes since 1993. The firm specializes in new construction and large-scale renovations across Houston's most prestigious neighborhoods, delivering a boutique, hands-on building experience rooted in craftsmanship, communication and lasting relationships. Learn more at https://hannbuilt.com/.



ABOUT COLLABORATIVE DESIGN GROUP



Collaborative Design Group Architecture and Interiors is an award-winning, full-service architecture and interior design firm led by principal Mark Bufalini, AIA, ASID, and COO and Design Director Olivia Bufalini, ASID. Based in Houston since 2006, CDG has been selected as an AIA Home Tour participant every year since 2019 and has won numerous Star Awards, ASID Awards and Prism Awards. Learn more at https://cdgai.com/.



Learn More: https://hannbuilt.com/

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