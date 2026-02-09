News: ‘Matthew’s Journey: The Return Home’ by William Joseph Birrell Explores Love, War, and the Long Road Back | CitizenWire

WELLAND, Ontario, Canada /CitizenWire/ -- Author and longtime educator William Joseph Birrell releases his latest novel, "Matthew's Journey: The Return Home" (ISBN: 978-1834182674 released by Tellwell Publishing), an historical fiction story centered on love, separation, and survival during wartime.



Set against the fictional battlefields of Vlaysar, "Matthew's Journey: The Return Home" follows two young lovers, Caroline and Matthew, whose lives are interrupted when Matthew is called to war. Leaving home with hopes of adventure and heroism, Matthew is instead seriously wounded and presumed dead. Unknown to Caroline, he begins a slow and painful journey back to Meadowshire.



As Matthew struggles to survive and return home, Caroline faces her own challenges. Left behind with no clear answers, she endures loneliness, uncertainty, and fear while continuing her daily life in their community. The novel moves between their perspectives, offering readers insight into both the realities of war and the emotional toll of waiting.



The story addresses themes of trauma, perseverance, loyalty, and hope. Through Matthew's experiences, William J. Birrell explores the physical and psychological impact of combat, including fear, anger, and the lasting effects of violence. Caroline's story reflects the quiet strength required to endure separation and loss.



In January 2026, "Matthew's Journey: The Return Home" received a review from Reader Views, which praised the novel's emotional depth and human perspective. Reviewer Dawn Colclasure wrote, "This story is a heartfelt and compassionate tale of one soldier's battle and quest to return home alive to his loved ones, as well as one young woman's longing that he will soon be back in her arms."



William J. Birrell has worked as an educator at a Canadian university for more than twenty years. He holds several university degrees, including a Masters of Education. He is also the author of "The King and the Ogre: A Book About Kindness, Caring and Acceptance" and "The Tale of Sir Valiant and Earl Vladimoor: A Clash of Good and Evil," both published through Tellwell.



William J. Birrell lives in Southern Ontario with his loving partner Sue. He is the father of three adult children and grandfather to seven young grandchildren.



"Matthew's Journey: The Return Home" is available through major online retailers, including Amazon.



For more information, visit https://williamjbirrellauthor.com/.



About the Author



William Joseph Birrell is a Canadian educator and author with a passion for storytelling. His work focuses on themes of family, resilience, kindness, and the human cost of conflict.



Email Contact: Authorpress@tellwell.ca



Title: "Matthew's Journey: The Return Home"



Author: William Joseph Birrell



Website: Home - William Birrell - https://williamjbirrellauthor.com/



Genre: Historical Fiction



Format: Paperback / Hardcover / eBook



ISBN: 9781834182674



Publication Date: December 2, 2025



Learn More: https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/

