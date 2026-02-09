News: Edimakor Valentine’s Day Sale 2026: Express Your Love with AI, Up To 50% OFF | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- This Valentine's Day, HitPaw Edimakor invites creators, couples, and storytellers to celebrate love in a more meaningful way-through creativity. To mark the season, Edimakor is launching a special Valentine's Day Sale, offering up to 50% off on popular plans along with exciting bonuses. Whether you want to surprise a partner, create a heartfelt memory, or design a romantic video message - Edimakor's AI-powered video tools make it easy to turn emotions into unforgettable visuals.



This isn't just a discount event - it's a chance to tell your love story with imagination and technology.



EXCLUSIVE OFFERS & FUN VALENTINE ACTIVITIES



The Edimakor Valentine's Day Sale is packed with value, combining major savings with interactive rewards that encourage creativity.



Limited-Time Software Plans



* Perpetual Plan - 40% OFF + Bonus - Get a lifetime license for one computer at a 40% discount. This plan includes 10,000 lifetime AI credits, plus 2,000 free bonus credits - full access to all AI tools, royalty-free assets, and support for 4K, watermark-free video creation.



* Annual Plan - 50% OFF for 2 Computers - Enjoy a one-year license for two computers at half the price. This plan comes with 3,000 AI credits per year, access to all features, and free updates for one year - making it ideal for couples or creative teams.



AI Credits Discounts



* 10,000 AI Credits (1 Month) at 35% off



* 100,000 AI Credits (1 Year) at 45% off



Interactive "Love Test" Game



Join the Valentine's fun by entering your email and answering a playful love-themed question. Participants instantly receive 50 free AI credits-a sweet bonus just for joining in.



Social Sharing Challenge



Create a Valentine's video using Edimakor and share it on social media with the hashtag #EdimakorValentines.. Once shared, you'll automatically earn 30 free AI credits.



SEIZE THE MOMENT TO CREATE & CONNECT



The Edimakor Valentine's Day Sale is available for a limited time only. With deep discounts, free AI credits, and fun activities - now is the perfect moment to invest in your creativity and express love in a truly personal way. Visit the Edimakor website today, explore the offers, and start creating AI-powered Valentine's videos that will be remembered long after the day has passed.



Follow Edimakor for the latest updates and innovations:



* Official Website: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/



* X/Twitter: https://x.com/HitpawEdimakor



* YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HitPawEdimakorOfficial



* Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edimakor_official/



Learn More: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.