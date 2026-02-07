News: HitPaw API is Integrated by Comfy for Professional AI Image and Video Enhancement to Global Creators | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a leader in AI-powered visual enhancement solutions, announced Comfy, a global content creation platform, is integrating its image and video enhancement API. The HitPaw and Comfy integration embeds HitPaw API into Comfy's workflow, letting creators achieve pro-level visual enhancement in-platform. Blending HitPaw's AI visual processing expertise with Comfy's creator ecosystem, the partnership streamlines workflows and meets rising demand for high-quality digital visuals across digital platforms.



Comfy integrates HitPaw Image Enhancer providing AI-powered photo enhancement, super-resolution, denoising, and generative restoration. It turns low-quality images into publish-ready visuals while preserving natural facial identity and textures.



Key Features



* One-click portrait and scene enhancement inside Comfy



* Dual-model face and background pipelines for natural results



* 2x and 4x super-resolution options



* High-fidelity enhancement for already sharp images



* Diffusion-based generative models for extreme recovery



* Batch processing and API access for platform workflows



HitPaw Image Enhancer Models



* Face Clear Model 2x and 4x: Dual-model portrait upscaling with softened facial style and sharpened background details



* Face Natural Model 2x and 4x: Texture-preserving portrait enhancement with realistic skin detail



* General Enhance Model 2x and 4x: Super-resolution for animals, plants, architecture, and everyday scenes



* High Fidelity Model 2x and 4x: Premium upscaling for DSLR photos, posters, and AIGC images



* Sharp Denoise and Detail Denoise Models: 1x denoising for mobile and camera images



* Generative Portrait and Generative Enhance Models: Diffusion-based 1x to 4x restoration for heavily compressed images



HITPAW VIDEO ENHANCER



Comfy integrates HitPaw Video Enhancer delivering frame-aware restoration and ultra HD upscaling. It supports single and multi-frame processing to enhance facial clarity, reduce artifacts, and maintain natural textures over time.



Key Features



* Multi-frame face restoration for temporal consistency



* Face-first pipelines that preserve identity and skin texture



* GAN and diffusion models for defect repair and reconstruction



* Ultra HD upscaling from HD to ultra HD



* API support for automated and large-scale workflows



HitPaw Video Enhance Models



* Face Soft Model: Face-optimized noise and blur reduction while retaining identity.



* Portrait Restore Model: Multi-frame fusion to enhance facial detail with smooth frame transitions.



* General Restore Model: GAN-based restoration for broad video scenarios.



* Ultra HD Model: Premium upscaling that generates natural textures.



* Generative Model: Diffusion-driven repair for low-resolution video reconstruction.



ABOUT HITPAW



HitPaw is a leading innovator in the AI-powered multimedia solutions sector. Known for its cutting-edge video, image, and audio editing tools, HitPaw is dedicated to providing simplicity, efficiency, and creativity in every product. Millions of creators worldwide rely on HitPaw's technology to produce top-tier content with ease, making it the go-to platform for both professional and amateur content creators.



Learn more at: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw - AI Video, Photo & Audio Enhancer Solutions https://www.hitpaw.com/ and https://www.hitpaw.com/comfy.html



Learn More: https://www.hitpaw.com/

