News: National Restaurant Association Show 2025 and Kiosk Association | CitizenWire

Visit Booth 8030 for Kiosks and Digital Signage at National Restaurant Association Show

WESTMINSTER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Come see Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) in booth 8030 (NRA site). Self-order kiosks and smart food vending will be highlighted, implementing interactive and static digital signage (software and hardware), and how to incorporate menu and ordering accessibility effectively (like McDonald's has, for example). More solutions include digital signage hardware, software, outdoor kiosks and signage, smart lockers, POS payment providers and vending solutions. Service and logistics providers. We are an association of over 50 companies and 700 listed companies with US, Europe, and Asia chapters. We inform and educate is our mission.



To set up a time to meet or request info, visit our 8030 portal link or you can email craigkeefner@pm.me



As always: A big thanks to our premium solution partners Intel (Kathy), Sitekiosk (Heinz) and Pyramid Computer (Zahdan).



2025 EDITION OF RESTAURANT SHOW



* In the Booth Available to meet

o Pyramid Kiosks (Pixi Polytouch)

o RedyRef Smart Food Vending

o TPGi - check out JAWS Inspect

o Sitekiosk - interactive digital signage

o Ventus Wireless Modem



* NRA Portal Page



* Physical Floor Location of our Booth



* More Members to Visit

o Acrelec -- cool video of AI drive thru ordering for Burger King and regional world news.

o Acrelec is in Soundhound booth



MORE OPPORTUNITIES TO MEET



* May - NAMA Vegas

* June -- InfoComm.

* July - RSPA.



CONTENT HIGHLIGHTS

This month's analysis is an actual tariff quote example for US, Poland and Mexico to gauge impact. Example is a dual 4K mini-PC from a top-tier China manufacturer. Latest food pickup lockers at Applebee's.

LATEST POSTS



* Tariff Mini-PC Quote - US versus Poland versus Mexico - Apr12

* Making Kiosks Accessible - Simply use a Screen Reader

* Visitor Management System Kiosk - Check-In Efficiency and Security

* Wireless Modem Ventus for Kiosks and Digital Signage

* Printing Boarding Passes and American Airlines

* Redeeming Gift Cards at a Kiosk

* Food Lockers for Pickup - Applebees Restaurant

* Kiosk Rollout Chronicles - Ten Steps to Success

* NAMA Vending Preview

* Olea Kiosks News March 2025

* Acrelec Rebrands

* NAMA Show for Vending 2025

* ASUS NUC Media Player - Overview and NUC 15Pro+

* Walmart Self-Checkout March 2025 Update

* Harnessing Software for Controlled Internet Access

* RetailNow - See Kiosk Association at RSPA in July

* Outdoor Transit Displays, Digital Signage Drive Thru and Kiosks IP Ratings

* Burger King AI Voice Ordering Drive-Thru - ACRELEC

* Kiosk Photo - Gallery of Selected Kiosk Models



Contact info@kioskindustry.org with questions or contacts. We accept no financial commission or paid advertising. It is free for companies to participate networking and insight.



