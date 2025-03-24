News: AnyGo Android Latest Update: How to Spoof Pokémon GO Location on iPhone with Bluetooth Mode | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- In 2025, Pokémon GO iOS players want to explore the world, but Error 12 often gets in the way. iToolab AnyGo - Location Changer offers a seamless solution for iPhone and Android, letting players catch and battle Pokémon anywhere. Plus, the new AnyGo Android Bluetooth Mode lets you spoof iOS locations easily without jailbreaking.



MEET ITOOLAB ANYGO



iToolab AnyGo is a Pokémon GO spoofer for game players and anyone who needs to modify their GPS location. It lets you explore different places virtually, without actually being there. If you're looking to get information about how to change location on iPhone to catch region-exclusive Pokémon or test location-based apps, AnyGo makes it easy. No jailbreak, no root, just seamless location spoofing that keeps your account safe.



WHAT MAKES ANYGO STAND OUT



What's New in the AnyGo Android App V3.2.2 Update



* Built-in iOS Bluetooth Mode to fake iPhone location - AnyGo for Android App now supports GPS spoofing on both iOS and Android devices, offering seamless location modification.



* No Cracked POGO&MHN Version Required: Works with the official game versions, no mods or cracks needed, ensuring safety and compatibility.



* Core Features

o Instant Teleportation (Fly Mode) - Move to any location instantly by its Pokémon GO walking hack, perfect for fast in-game exploration.

o Wireless Location Spoofing - Change locations via Bluetooth, eliminating the need for USB connections.

o Safe & Secure (No Jailbreak/Root Required) - Enjoy risk-free GPS spoofing on both iOS and Android without modifying your device.

o Error 12 Resolved - Now fully compatible with iWhereGo POGO Genius, a powerful solution that eliminates the Error 12.

o Expanded Game Compatibility - Now works with Monster Hunter Now (MHN) and other location-based games, such as WhatsApp, Tinder, Snapchat and so on.

o Built-in Cooldown Timer - Ensures safe teleportation by following Pokémon GO's cooldown rules.

o 360° Joystick Control - Navigate with ease using a Pokémon GO joystick for precise movement in Pokémon GO.

o Smart Anti-Ban Protection - Advanced detection avoidance helps minimize the risk of penalties.



HOW TO DOWNLOAD & USE ANYGO ANDROID BLUETOOTH MODE



1. Download & Install - Grab AnyGo for Android App from the official site and follow the setup steps.



2. Connect iOS via Android Bluetooth Mode- Open Bluetooth mode to link your iOS device.



3. Start Spoofing - Pick your location on Android device, and explore freely!



ABOUT ITOOLAB ANYGO



iToolab AnyGo is a trusted GPS location changer with over 2.8 million downloads worldwide and a customer base of 1 million+ satisfied users across 200+ countries and regions. Designed for location-based apps and AR games, AnyGo provides a safe, reliable, and user-friendly experience.



With 24/7 customer support, it allows users to explore new locations, test geo-restricted apps, and enhance gaming experiences like Pokémon GO and Monster Hunter Now (MHN) without risking detection.



