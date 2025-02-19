News: Big Update! HitPaw Edimakor Mac 3.5.0 Introduces New Features including AI Voice Clone, Voice Changer, and More | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw Edimakor, a leading AI-powered video editing software, has unleashed its highly-anticipated Mac update version 3.5.0 which is bringing a set of cutting-edge AI-based features. The update will redefine the content creation of videos, allowing people to unlock advanced audio editing, video editing, and productivity features. From AI-based Voice Cloning to advanced subtitle features, version 3.5.0 of Edimakor is making pro-level content creation easy and within your means like never before.



NEW FEATURES



* AI Voice Changing



Edimakor 3.5.0 is supported by over 50 voice-changing effects, allowing voices to be easily converted into cute voices, humorous voices, or business voices. Whether making comedy podcasts or corporate videos, voices can easily be changed to your specifications.



* AI Voice Cloning



New Voice Cloning feature is extremely customizable. Clone your authentic, lifelike voice using only 10 seconds of audio. The feature is free to clone unlimited times, i.e., clone voices to use on any project or custom voiceovers that are tailored to your specifications.



* Video Templates



The update contains over 60 free video template collections, significantly boosting productivity levels. The free video templates ensure that content producers can make use of top-level visuals without much of an effort, saving valuable time while boosting overall video aesthetics.



WHAT'S MORE IN MAC 3.5.0



Optimization of Performance and Video Production Process



AI-generated videos streamline the process from idea to creation, enhance AI resource matching, and enable one-click high-quality production. Search function allows quick access to numerous resources. Text customization and 20+ new effects add rich visual enhancements.



Enhanced Subtitle, Text, and Translation Functions



Edimakor now offers text editing, auto ratio adjustment, and word-level subtitle styling with STT-based sentence splitting for trend-friendly subtitles. Supporting 130 languages, its upgraded translation ensures accurate, high-quality global reach.



AI Voice and Sound Effect Function Upgrade



The Text-to-Speech feature is now supported by over 40 languages and 300+ professional voices. The update enables better expression of emotional content, making it perfect to use on diverse applications, including adverts, educational videos, and courses.



Pricing & Availability



Edimakor 3.5.0 is supported by Windows and Mac operating systems. It is priced at $19.95 monthly, with a reduction of that price on extended plans.



Summary



The latest edition of HitPaw Edimakor Mac is full of AI-based features that will cater to beginner content creators right up to experienced professionals. From AI-based Voice Change and Voice Cloning features to advanced subtitles and translations, this edition of Edimakor is far better suited to elevate productivity levels and overall content quality.



About Edimakor



In addition to its new features of video and voice, Edimakor also boasts a range of AI features including AI Video Translation, AI Subtitle Generator, and AI Avatar.



Whether editing videos, creating voiceovers, or adding subtitles, version 3.5.0 of Edimakor has everything that is required to make great content.



Learn more about HitPaw Edimakor Mac 3.5.0: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/



