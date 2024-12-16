News: Financial Advisor Jonathan Mintle of Edward Jones Receives CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Certification | CitizenWire

BUENA VISTA, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Financial Advisor Jonathan Mintle of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Buena Vista, Colorado has received the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, or CFP®, certification, granted by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board).



Becoming a CFP® professional expands a financial advisor's knowledge base in the following areas:



* Financial management



* Tax-sensitive investment strategies



* Retirement savings



* Insurance planning



* Education planning



* Estate considerations



In addition to the education and examination components of certification, Mintle also has committed to abiding by the CFP® Board's Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct.



Edward Jones is a leading North American financial services firm with 20,000 financial advisors as of Nov. 4, 2024. The firm serves more than 8 million clients with a total of $2.2 trillion in client assets under care as of Sept. 27, 2024. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 54,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and most Canadian provinces and territories, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.



Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Center for Financial Planning, Inc. owns and licenses the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, and CFP® (with plaque design) in the United States to Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc., which authorizes individuals who successfully complete the organization's initial and ongoing certification requirements to use the certification marks.

