News: Satellite Phone Store Steps in to Support Malibu Wildfire Recovery with Lifesaving Communication Tools | CitizenWire

MALIBU, Calif. -- As the Franklin Fire nears containment, having scorched over 4,000 acres and displaced thousands of residents, the Satellite Phone Store (satellitephonestore.com) is stepping up to provide critical communication solutions to assist recovery efforts and prepare communities for future emergencies.



The Franklin Fire, which destroyed six homes and damaged others, left many areas without reliable communication infrastructure. Satellite communication devices such as sat phones & starlink terminals, which function independently of damaged cell networks, are proving essential for both emergency responders and returning residents.



IN RESPONSE TO THE CRISIS, THE SATELLITE PHONE STORE IS OFFERING:



* Emergency rentals starting at $35.99 per week.



* Same-day delivery options for urgent needs.



* Free consultations to help families and organizations find the right tools.



* 24/7 customer support to ensure seamless setup and troubleshooting.



"A WAKE-UP CALL FOR PREPAREDNESS"



"Disasters like the Franklin Fire remind us how essential reliable communication is during and after an emergency," said Tina Blanco, CEO of Satellite Phone Store. "We're here to help Malibu recover, but we also want to encourage everyone to think ahead. It's never too late to prepare for the unexpected, and having the right tools can make all the difference."



SATELLITE COMMUNICATION: A LIFELINE DURING AND AFTER A CRISIS



As displaced residents begin returning home, satellite communication tools are helping:



* First responders coordinate firefighting operations in remote, rugged terrain.



* Residents stay in touch with loved ones, access updates, and communicate with insurance providers.



* Relief volunteers organize recovery efforts efficiently.



With the wildfire starting to be under control, attention now shifts to the importance of emergency preparedness. Wildfires, earthquakes, and other natural disasters can happen at any time, and satellite communication ensures connectivity when traditional networks fail.



WHY PREPAREDNESS MATTERS



The Satellite Phone Store emphasizes the importance of readiness for future emergencies:



* 100% Connectivity: Satellite devices work independently of damaged or overloaded cell towers.



* Emergency Updates: Stay informed about evacuation routes and critical developments.



* Peace of Mind: Reliable communication ensures you're never out of touch when it matters most.



PREPARE TODAY FOR TOMORROW'S EMERGENCIES



As Malibu rebuilds, the Satellite Phone Store urges individuals and communities to take action now to prepare for what's next. Reliable communication tools aren't just for disasters-they're a safeguard for the unexpected challenges of the future.



About Satellite Phone Store:



The Satellite Phone Store, a division of Connecta Satellite Solutions LLC, is a global leader in satellite communication technology. Specializing in satellite phones, portable internet hotspots, GPS trackers, and emergency equipment, the company equips families, businesses, and governments with tools to stay connected in extreme conditions.



For more information, visit https://SatellitePhoneStore.com/ or call 1-877-324-6913.

Locations: California, Florida, Alaska



