Scientology Celebrity Centre stages its 31st annual fundraiser for Hollywood youth development programs

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Michelle Stafford, Marisol Nichols, Jenna Elfman, and Nancy Cartwright performed at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre's 31st annual Christmas Stories to raise funds for activities to help underserved youth.



Now in its 31st year, Christmas Stories benefits youth development programs for at-risk children. Show proceeds also support a toy giveaway for underprivileged children. Since it began in 1993, the annual benefit has raised more than $520,000 for community programs.



"We present Christmas Stories each year to support efforts to create a safe environment for children in Hollywood," said Greg LaClaire, Celebrity Centre Vice President. "This aligns with these words written by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard: 'When children become unimportant to a society, that society has forfeited its future.' It is with this in mind that we have organized this benefit for local youth for the past 31 years."



To learn more about the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre International, visit its website at Scientology.cc.



The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. David Miscavige is Chairman of the Board Religious Technology Center and ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.



