News: Vice Capital Markets signs 50th Investor Partner to ViceEx mortgage whole loan trading platform | CitizenWire

NOVI, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- Vice Capital Markets, a leading mortgage hedge advisory firm for independent lenders, banks and credit unions, announced today the addition of its 50th investor to its all-inclusive whole loan trading platform Vice Execution Portal™ (ViceEx™). This addition enhances the platform's ability to deliver unmatched market access and execution flexibility for clients selling mandatory, including all agency executions.



"ViceEx was designed to address the complexities of whole loan trading with unmatched simplicity and accuracy," said Troy Baars, president of Vice Capital Markets. "Reaching this milestone with ViceEx demonstrates our commitment to empowering lenders with streamlined, data-driven solutions for their secondary execution needs. We're eager to see how this platform continues to evolve and deliver for our clients."



With ViceEx, secondary market managers can leverage a full data integration with Vice Capital's reporting tools with the simple click of a button, creating streamlined solutions for lenders' secondary execution needs. Tailored specifically to each individual lender's pipeline, ViceEx enables lenders to send and receive aggregator bulk bids, compare agency executions with customizable retained or co-issue servicing values, to ensure precision in best execution evaluations. ViceEx finds the optimal specified pay-up for each individual loan in a sale to guarantee best execution that might otherwise be missed in a manual process, ensuring lenders can commit to the agencies with confidence. ViceEx's 50-member bulk investor network includes Fannie Mae's Servicing Marketplace and Freddie Mac's Cash-Release XChange®.



"What sets ViceEx apart is its ability to adapt to each lender's unique needs while delivering unparalleled precision in best execution," said Chris Bennett, principal at Vice Capital Markets. "The addition of our 50th investor partner is not just a milestone for ViceEx but a signal of how far the industry has come in embracing technology to streamline execution. We're thrilled to be at the forefront of this evolution."



Vice Capital Markets has provided capital markets expertise for over 20 years to lenders across the country of all sizes, establishing a reputation as an industry leader in TBA position management, MSR hedging and agency pool trading. The company offers comprehensive trading tools and risk-management strategies designed to optimize whole loan and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) transactions for lenders. To learn more, visit https://www.vicecapitalmarkets.com/.



About Vice Capital Markets:



Since 2001, Vice Capital Markets has expertly navigated interest rate risk and driven profitability on over $1 trillion in MBS trades and mortgage-related transactions for a diverse range of financial institutions. Utilizing proprietary risk-management models and an advanced investor and agency platform, Vice Capital has enabled clients to enhance their secondary market strategies and achieve optimal sales gains.



The company's Vice Execution Portal™ (ViceEx) is an all-inclusive, whole-loan trading platform that enables lenders and secondary market managers to seamlessly send and receive aggregator bulk bids, compare agency executions with customizable retained or co-issue servicing values while guaranteeing the best execution that might otherwise be missed in a manual process.



With traders averaging over a decade of experience, Vice Capital brings the expertise necessary to tackle market challenges and consistently deliver secure and effective profit growth for its clients. For further information, visit https://www.vicecapitalmarkets.com/ or call (248) 869-8100.



