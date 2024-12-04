News: Simpson Residents Prove Impact Has No Age Limit: Celebrating Visionary Women Making a Difference | CitizenWire

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- Simpson, a Pennsylvania regional retirement system, celebrates the ongoing achievements of its residents who continue to make significant impacts in their communities and beyond. Under the leadership of Dr. Carol McKinley, Simpson's President and CEO, a noted expert in the elder care field, the organization remains dedicated to its mission of enriching the lives of older adults by supporting its residents' ambitions and facilitating their continued impact on the world, including two remarkable women residents.



Dr. Arlene Bennett and Jana Goswami are making significant impacts in their communities and beyond and exemplify that making a difference knows no age limit.



Notably, Bennett is a 91-year-old resident who was a trailblazer as the first African American woman to earn a medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania and continues her psychiatry practice part-time while living at Simpson. She recently received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Perelman School of Medicine and the Penn Medicine Development and Alumni Relations program.



Goswami, at 75 years young, started a school in India for disadvantaged children. Her work is transforming the lives of over 800 children annually from families who have never before had access to education. Despite the geographical distance, she leverages technology to oversee the school's operations, demonstrating that impactful leadership can happen from anywhere. She is part of a growing trend that sees seniors continue to work and find purpose while living in senior communities.



"I receive daily inspiration from the other residents in my community. They are positive and happy-and that helps them age well," said Goswami.



Bennett added, "Simpson House is a wonderfully diverse community, both racially and in terms of gender, and is buzzing with a lot of energy from events and people. It truly is a great place to live."



For over a century, Simpson has stood as Philadelphia's cornerstone of support and empowerment for older adults, founded and nurtured by visionary women leaders. Today, the community empowers its residents to pursue their dreams through innovative technology, networking opportunities, lifelong learning programs, intellectual and artistic activities, volunteer engagement, and community connections to support career pursuits.



"These women are not just living in our communities; they're thriving and changing the world from here and showing us that retirement is not always about slowing down, but about having the freedom to pursue one's passions and make a difference," said McKinley.



