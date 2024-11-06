San Bernardino County Board of Education Candidate Maria Isabel Arias Reveals Info about SANDABS : National News

FONTANA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “When I became involved with San Bernardino County Board of Education issues, I learned about an underground organization called SANDABS, funded and controlled by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools. This was one of the many issues that prompted me to run for a seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Education,” says Maria Isabel Arias, a candidate for San Bernardino County Board of Education, Area C. Area C includes, Fontana, Chino, Chino Hills, parts of Ontario and The Cucamonga School District in California.



Image caption: Maria Isabel Arias, Candidate for San Bernardino County Board of Education, Area C.

SANDABS – underground organization

Some time ago the San Bernardino County Superintendent Ted Alejandre created the San Bernardino County District Advocates for Better Schools (SANDABS). SANDABS is an organization of school district board members (elected officials) and superintendents representing the member districts of San Bernardino County on state and national issues.

SANDABS member districts are eligible to have representation on the SANDABS executive committee, which is composed of nine school board members, nine district superintendents, and the county superintendent. Superintendents are selected by region to serve on the SANDABS executive committee. School board members are elected to SANDABS at the San Bernardino County School Boards Association’s (SBCSBA) annual meeting in January. The SBCSBA is not to be confused with the California School Board’s Association and is not affiliated with it. In fact, SBCSBA does not appear to be a legitimate organization. It is not a non-profit 501(c)(3); a political action committee or a Joint Powers Authority. REF: https://www.sbcss.net/superintendent/communications-and-intergovernmental-relations/intergovernmental-relations/san-bernardino-county-district-advocates-for-better-schools

Districts large and small benefit from SANDABS membership through high-quality legislative advocacy services. Membership dues directly support “advocacy” services and related expenses. It is unclear if membership dues are used to fund the salaries of employees of the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS). Records from the California Secretary of State reveal that the SBCSS is a registered lobbyist employer and controls the SANDABS lobbyist.

An executive committee directs the activities of SANDABS including monthly meetings with legislative updates from Sacramento and Washington, DC, monthly legislative reports to actively track and monitor proposed bills as they progress through the legislature, and delegation trips to Sacramento to advocate on budget and legislative support for public education.

In addition, SANDABS annually adopts both state and federal legislative platforms: https://www.sbcss.net/superintendent/communications-and-intergovernmental-relations/intergovernmental-relations/san-bernardino-county-district-advocates-for-better-schools

In Violation of the Brown Act

The SBCSS argued for years that they were not covered under the Brown Act and were not required to allow public comment at their meeting. Arias’ understanding the Brown Act, disagreed and requested multiple times for SANDABS to allow public participation. In 2021, Arias, along with members of the #youtoomovement, filed a Brown Act complaint with the San Bernardino County District Attorney. The D.A.’s office forwarded the complaint to the California Attorney General’s office and, in February 2024, in a scathing opinion (see attached) against SBCSS, Attorney General Rob Bonta concluded that SANDABS had been violating the public’s rights and was required to follow the Brown Act and allow public participation as public comments. This is the page for Attorney General Opinion Letter No. 22—402: https://online.fliphtml5.com/ehsdk/cwvj/?fbclid=IwY2xjawGXoeJleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHbiHx6FSafIyfzjuyLV3o87F4hUoMcBm330H8pDDiauOr61ukpVwYTgy7g_aem_qlPzv7DnSeN7T8b53n-EMA#p=1

Shadow organizations

Superintended Alejandre cleverly hides behind the curtain when dealing with controversial issues. SANDABS is not registered as a political action committee or a charitable organization. San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) provides staffing and facilities for SANDABS and even allows for a “web presence” on the SBCSS website paid for by the taxpayer. For years, Mr. Alejandre argued that SANDABS was a “volunteer committee”—a term he made up. SBCSS did not think it was subject to laws, like the Brown Act, that apply to government agencies. But the SBCSS budget includes $100,000 allocated to SANDABS. Once the budget is approved, the Superintendent gets to use that money as he wishes. The Superintendent has used the money to hire a lobbyist that reports directly to the SBCSS office and takes direction form the Superintendent. SANDABS is made up of elected officials and operated with the public’s money but yet the public is not allowed to comment.

SANDABS has taken positions in the past that are against the County Board’s best interest. For example, SANDABs supported AB 1505 which would have taken away the Board’s authority to authorize charter schools. During a hearing before the state Legislature, a SANDABS member leaked that Alejandre was supportive of the controversial position, exposing the fact that it is nothing more than a front for the County Superintendent of Schools which he uses when it is politically convenient. This earned the ire of the California Charter Schools Association who was opposed to AB1505. The San Bernardino City Unified School District board voted to terminate their membership in SANDABS based on public comments against SANDABS made by the Charter Association and members of the public.

SBCSS also runs the San Bernardino County School Board Association whose name misleads one to conclude that it is a subset of the California School Boards Association. But, SBCSBA is independent of the state formal association and it is essentially controlled by the County Superintendent who provides staff and government resources to operate it. Stephanie Houston—an SBCSS employee—is on the SBCSBA board. Houston also sits on the Chaffey Community College Board.

Moving forward

The County Superintendent has failed students in the county on many levels as evidence by the fact that 93% of the students in his programs are below grade level. SBCSS has a budget of $452.8 Million dollars and only 6.9 % of the students read at grade level. Only 4% can do math at grade level. High School students can only read at 4th grade reading level. With very little oversight, he has avoided accountability and transparency and has abused his public office to advance his personal interests rather than those of the people of the county. Let’s make a change in 2026, it is time for a change. We need accountability at the County level.

In an effort to assist the special needs community, Arias along with other parents and students started a platform named YOUTOOMOVEMENT. In this page, they shared relevant information about education, special education, resources, etc.

https://www.facebook.com/YOUTOOMOVEMENT101

