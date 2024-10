Get Pokemon Go Joystick for Fun with 2024 Android 14 Support : National News

Effortlessly Fake Your Android Location without a Computer with the iAnyGo Fake GPS APP

NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — We are thrilled to announce a significant update to our app, designed to elevate user experience and streamline functionality. The latest version (2.3.0) of iAnyGo Fake GPS APP from Tenorshare is now available on Google Play. This update introduces several innovative features to enhance how users interact with the app.



WHAT’S NEW IN IANYGO ANDROID APP V2.3.0?

These enhancements will significantly improve user satisfaction and engagement. The update is now live, and we encourage all users to explore the new features and enjoy a more seamless experience.

INTRODUCING IANYGO FAKE GPS APP: THE ULTIMATE POKÉMON GO SPOOFER FOR ANDROID

The iAnyGo Fake GPS App is a versatile tool designed to help users fake their GPS location seamlessly on Android devices without the need for a computer. With features tailored for gamers, including joystick movement, GPS location changes, and Multi-Spot movement, it’s the best spoofing method for Android.

KEY FEATURES OF IANYGO FAKE GPS APP:

Game Mode:

Delete the previously downloaded game package before opening “Game Mode.” Activate “Game Mode” and follow the app’s instructions to install a customized version of your game. Enjoy effortless spoofing, perfect for Pokémon GO enthusiasts!

Teleport:

Launch the iAnyGo app and choose a location on the map or enter an address. Select the “Target Location” icon. Then your GPS location is now successfully spoofed.

Single or Multi-Point Movement:

Single-point routes are automatically planned upon selecting a destination, while Multi-Point Movements can be customized. Adjust the speed and sport mode to suit your needs.

Joystick Movement:

Click on the joystick option. Drag the central control point in any direction for virtual movement.

OTHER POPULAR APPS FROM TENORSHARE

Tenorshare iCareFone iOS App

This app enables wireless data transfer between your iPhone and PC. Its smart cleaning feature allows for quick scanning and easy removal of unnecessary files, optimizing your iPhone’s performance.

Tenorshare iAnyGo iOS App

Spoof Pokémon GO on iOS 18 without a computer using the Tenorshare iAnyGo iOS App (compatible with iPhone 16). No jailbreak or root access is required to change GPS locations.

Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer to iPhone App

Unlock seamless WhatsApp transfers with this App! Click-based transfer of WhatsApp between Android and iOS without a computer.

About Tenorshare:

Tenorshare is a leading software company focused on data recovery, system repair, and mobile solutions, dedicated to user satisfaction and innovation.

