News: Millions of owner-operated small businesses in the U.S. face looming shut down, according to SBEN | CitizenWire

80% of all small businesses in the US are owner operated with no employees. The prospects for these owner operated small businesses to sell or transfer to future generations are bleak.

LEWES, Del. /CitizenWire/ — Introducing The Small Business Exchange Network (SBEN): A groundbreaking solution designed to revolutionize the way small businesses are bought, sold and transferred. The challenges faced by small business owners in the United States are growing, with less than 20% of small businesses listed for sale actually finding buyers under current business selling options.

This statistic doesn’t account for the 27 million, owner-operated businesses that make up 80% of all small businesses in the U.S. For many of these business owners, the prospects of selling or passing on their businesses to future generations are bleak.

SBEN’s mission is simple yet powerful: “Match & Serve,” said Aftab Jiwani, Founder & CEO of SBEN. “SBEN is dedicated to connecting the nearly 27 million owner-operated small businesses with suitable buyers and takeover candidates. At the same time, serving the desires of over 50% of Americans who dream of the freedom to work for themselves and be their own boss.”

SBEN operates as a 24×7 streaming network, akin to QVC/HSN, that continuously highlights small businesses available for sale. Potential buyers can view these businesses on all popular platforms, including Web Streaming, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, iOS, and Android – just to start.

