News: Mortgage industry veteran Brad Cardwell joins Down Payment Resource as vice president of sales and business development | CitizenWire

Cardwell brings extensive industry experience in steering dynamic product strategies for driving revenue growth and enhancing sales effectiveness to his new role

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry's leading technology for connecting homebuyers with homebuyer assistance programs, today announced 20-year mortgage industry veteran Brad Cardwell has joined DPR as its vice president of sales and business development.



In his new role, Cardwell will lead DPR's enterprise sales, growing both its sales team and partner network, with the goal of making more housing professionals and consumers aware of the availability and benefits of DPA for a range of homebuying expenses and property types.



"We are very excited to have someone of Brad's stature and experience join DPR to extend our sales efforts at a very critical time for our company," said DPR Founder and CEO Rob Chrane. "In the midst of an ongoing affordability crisis, we're seeing more program providers and more down payment assistance options than ever and it's our mission to get DPA into the hands of more homebuyers through their lender or real estate professional. There's never been a time when DPA is more important and we're looking to Brad to help us spread the word."



Cardwell started his mortgage career as a loan officer and team leader at Embrace Home Loans, where he worked for 19 years, most recently as vice president of innovation for revenue and sales enablement. In this position, he launched the Sales Enablement Product Owner role, providing oversight of sales and marketing operations, including crafting go-to-market strategies and managing its technology stack to elevate organizational productivity. As the bridge between the executive team and sales, he led improvements in systems and processes, mitigating risks for loan officers and attaining a 3.5-day reduction in Embrace's lead-to-close timeline.



He also previously served on the executive advisory board of nCino (formerly SimpleNexus, an nCino Company), providing feedback for the product and roadmap.



"I'm especially grateful for this opportunity to contribute to a company that is truly making a difference," Cardwell said. "DPR is at the forefront of helping homebuyers access down payment assistance programs making homeownership more attainable for many. I'm inspired by their mission and can't wait to dive in and collaborate with such an innovative and dedicated team."



About Down Payment Resource:



Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,400 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services (MLSs) and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, the three largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.



X/Twitter: @DwnPmtResource #downpaymentassistance #affordablehousing #downpayment



Learn More: https://www.downpaymentresource.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.