News: Revo Sunglasses Sponsors Hope for Depression Research Foundation’s 6th Annual Week of Hope in Southampton, NY | CitizenWire

Iconic sunglass brand partners with HDRF to raise awareness and funds for mental health research

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Revo, the American heritage sunglass brand renowned for its NASA-inspired polarized lenses, proudly announces its sponsorship and participation in Hope for Depression Research Foundation's (HDRF) 6th Annual Week of Hope in Southampton, NY. The annual event to raise awareness and funds for mental health research kicks off on Thursday, July 25th, and culminates in the Foundation's flagship Race of Hope 5K to Defeat Depression on Sunday, August 4th.



Throughout the Week of Hope, Southampton will be transformed into a beacon of mental health awareness, with stores displaying large yellow flags in front of their doors, creating a sea of sunshine. This year, Revo is honored to be a sponsor of the event, supporting HDRF's mission to advance innovative depression research.



"We are thrilled to partner with HDRF for the Week of Hope," said Cliff Robinson, CEO of Revo. "Mental health is a critical issue that affects millions of people worldwide, and HDRF's dedication to groundbreaking research is truly inspiring. At Revo, we believe in the power of innovation and community, and we are proud to support HDRF's efforts to transform the mental health landscape."



In addition to sponsoring the Week of Hope, Revo will engage with the community at its Soho retail location in New York City. From July 29th to August 4th, a percentage of all purchases at the Soho store will be donated to HDRF. Revo will also raise awareness about depression by displaying the yellow flags and distributing HDRF brochures to customers.



HDRF Founder & Chair Audrey Gruss said: "Now more than ever we need to find new treatments for depression and anxiety, as one-third of Americans suffer from these debilitating diseases. We are excited to begin this new partnership with Revo, a company that believes in and understands the importance of mental health research and awareness."



The Week of Hope will conclude with the 9th Annual Race of Hope to defeat depression, a beautiful 5k run/walk around Lake Agawam in Southampton, NY taking place on Sunday, August 4th at 8:30 AM. The Race attracts over 500 participants from the tri-state area and beyond, uniting the community to raise awareness and funds for depression research. This year's celebrity Grand Marshal is Stacey Griffith, Founding Senior Master Instructor at SoulCycle, acclaimed author, and mental health advocate.



Revo's involvement in the Week of Hope and the Race of Hope underscores the brand's commitment to social responsibility and supporting causes that make a difference. By partnering with HDRF, Revo aims to shine a light on the importance of mental health awareness and contribute to the advancement of depression research.



To learn more about Revo's line of premium sunglasses and goggles, visit https://revo.com/.



About Hope for Depression Research Foundation:



HDRF was founded in 2006 by philanthropist Audrey Gruss in memory of her mother Hope, who struggled with clinical depression. The mission of HDRF is to spur the most innovative brain research into the origins, medical diagnosis, new treatments, and prevention of depression and its related mood disorders - bipolar disorder, postpartum depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety disorder, and suicide. The World Health Organization has declared depression as the leading cause of disability worldwide, and yet conventional medications today are outdated and do not fully work for 50% of patients. HDRF is working tirelessly to improve the mental health landscape for every American. The Foundation has provided more than $75 million through over 200 grants for breakthrough depression research that promises to transform the way depression is viewed, diagnosed, treated, and prevented.



About Revo:



Founded in 1985, Revo quickly became a global performance eyewear brand known as the leader in polarized lens technology. Revo sunglasses were first created by utilizing lens technology developed by NASA as solar protection for satellites. Now, more than 35 years later, Revo continues to build on its rich tradition of technology and innovation by offering the clearest and most advanced high-contrast polarized eyewear in the world.



Learn More: https://revo.com/

