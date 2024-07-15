News: Alliance Group’s Carlos Vazquez Elected to The University of Georgia’s Latino Alumni Council | CitizenWire

Carlos joins a distinguished group of individuals serving on one of UGA's four esteemed Affinity Councils

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Alliance Group is proud to announce that Carlos Vazquez, its esteemed Marketing Coordinator, has been elected to the University of Georgia's Latino Alumni Council. Carlos will serve a two-year term, spanning July 2024 to July 2026.



The University of Georgia Alumni Association extended their heartfelt congratulations to Carlos, recognizing his outstanding commitment to the university and his readiness to serve as an ambassador for the UGA community. His selection to this prestigious council underscores his dedication to fostering connections among UGA alumni and advancing the university's mission.



"Being elected to the University of Georgia's Latino Alumni Council is a profound honor for me," said Carlos Vazquez. "The personal and professional success I've achieved are deeply rooted in the connections I made and the foundation I built in Athens, Georgia. I'm excited to give back and support initiatives that enrich the experience for our Latino students and alumni."



Carlos joins a distinguished group of individuals serving on one of UGA's four esteemed Affinity Councils, which include the Black Alumni Leadership Council, the Latino Alumni Council, the Women of UGA, and the Young Alumni Leadership Council. These councils play a crucial role in building a vibrant community among specific alumni populations, promoting engagement and support for the university.



In his new role, Carlos will have the opportunity to contribute his talents, insights, and passion to initiatives that enrich the UGA experience for all Latino alumni. As a proud representative of the University of Georgia, he will embody the Bulldog spirit, furthering the mission and values of UGA through his dedicated service.



Alliance Group congratulates Carlos Vazquez on this achievement and looks forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly make on the Georgia Latino Alumni Council and the broader UGA community.



About Alliance Group:



As "The Living Benefits IMO," Alliance Group provides independent agents and agencies across the United States with superior marketing and training solutions. Since 1998, Alliance Group has been helping its partners spread awareness about Living Benefits life insurance, while also helping them solve their clients' puzzles regarding tax-free retirement, mortgage protection, small business planning, estate planning needs, and more.



For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegrouplife.com/.



