News: ProNotary Announces Exciting New Partner Program | CitizenWire

DALLAS, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- ProNotary™, an intuitive and user-friendly digital signing solution, has announced a new partner program. Designed to enable businesses to notarize documents online, ProNotary is excited to collaborate with new partners and generate new income streams for everyone involved.



The software provider offers $50 for each sale delivered by partners promoting ProNotary to notaries. You can also join now and receive a limited-time offer: an initial deposit of $50!



The commission-based program is free to join, the entire process is quick and seamless, and its payouts are generous.



A few more details:



* Payout requirements: A $100.00 minimum balance is required



* Payout duration: Payments are processed two months after the end of the month in which the sale occurred (and issued via wire transfer)



* The process involves 1) Registration, 2) Promotion, and 3) Earning Commissions



* Discounts/coupon codes are available on a custom basis



* Sales are tracked through affiliate links and custom coupon codes via a partner portal



If your audience includes notaries, it's a no-brainer. Take a few minutes to join the ProNotary™ partner program and start promoting it through your unique link. You'll wish you joined sooner!



Learn more: https://pronotary.com/partners.html



To learn more about remote online notarization (RON): (YouTube Video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ca84ltXe-S8&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fpronotary.com%2F&source_ve_path=MTM5MTE3LDEzOTExNywyODY2Ng&feature=emb_logo

Learn More: https://pronotary.com/

