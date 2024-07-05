News: Former High-Ranking Member of the Gangster Disciples, Harold ‘Noonie G’ Ward Says the Streets Support WNBA All-Star Player Angel Reese | CitizenWire

Noonie G is highly respected as a reformed and seasoned OG

CHICAGO, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- Harold Ward aka "Noonie G," is an urban legend on the streets of Chicago. As a former high-ranking member of the Gangster Disciples, a Chicago area gang once reported to be one of the largest criminal organizations in the United States, Noonie G is highly respected as a reformed and seasoned OG. Once considered a prominent force of terror across the country, Ward has not only changed his life, but he also continues to positively impact society as an author, political figure, businessman, gang mediator and role model.



As a community leader and longtime basketball fan, Noonie G feels compelled to take a public stance in support of Angel Reese, WNBA forward player for the Chicago Sky. With all the debates swirling around her performance, plays and position, Reese has been the center of controversy on issues covering not only the game, but sexism and racism as well.



"As an OG street rep, I feel it's important to publicly acknowledge Angel Reese as one of our all-time heroes. She is making us proud here in 'the Chi.' Her perseverance, defiance and never quit attitude represent what it takes to survive not only the game, but also life when it feels like everything is being thrown at you. The intense drama and threats, being hurled at this young warrior are not to be taken lightly. But just as importantly, how she is inadvertently touching so many lives is incredible. She has not only ignited women's basketball with her energy and showmanship, but she is also infusing our young people with pride and motivation.



"We want her to know that the community has her back. We are buying tickets to the game, hosting watch parties and singing her praises in the barber and beauty shops. From the grandmas and the grandpas to the street soldiers in the hood, we want to say to her, 'Don't fold Queen, please know - we love you, no matter where you are we got our eyes on you, are hands over you and we got your back.'"



Ward's own personal story is an encouraging tale. The former gang leader has dedicated his path toward making a way for others to follow. Larry Hoover, political prisoner and founder of the Gangster Disciples, hand-picked Noonie Ward to implement a new direction of change and betterment for the community at large, with "Growth and Development" becoming the new direction.



Utilizing the hip hop community as his vehicle, he has garnered a list of noteworthy accomplishments to his credit over the years. He actively engages the efforts and support of several hip-hop luminaries. As an author, Ward is preparing to release his third title, "Gangstanomics II: Prisonomics," with brief contributions from 50 Cent and Ye (Kanye West) along with a supporting song track release, "Money In My Hand" produced by Ye, featuring Trey Songz, Dwele, and Twista. Noonie's behind the scenes street maneuverings were also instrumental in the success of the Ye and Drake "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert in Los Angeles.



Some of Ward's early accomplishments include working with President Barack Obama as an activist in Altgeld Gardens and organizing Chicago's first National Gang Summit for Peace attended by Russell Simmons, deceased NFL legend Jim Brown and Minister Louis Farrakhan. Determined to implement change, he has run for the political offices of City Alderman, State Representative and Cook County Commissioner in Chicago.



