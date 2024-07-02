News: Charles Symington is the New President of Primum Familiae Vini | CitizenWire

PARIS, France /CitizenWire/ -- Each year, Primum Familiae Vini (PFV), an association of twelve prestigious families from the world of wine, appoints one of its members as President to oversee the association for the year and act as its representative at various events around the world. This year, Charles Symington of the Symington Family Estates in Portugal succeeds Véronique Drouhin of Maison Joseph Drouhin in France as PFV President for the period of July 2024 to June 2025.



Charles Symington states, "I am extremely honored to be taking over from my predecessors at Primum Familiae Vini and to support our twelve families who share the same values: the culture of excellence, love and respect for the earth and the terroir, and the powerful desire to remain family-run, independent businesses and transmit the heritage of our ancestors to the next generation. These are particularly exciting times at PFV. The last twelve months have been fruitful under Véronique Drouhin's leadership, with major advances on climate change issues within the technical committee.



"Among initiatives that I would like to draw, I will very shortly be proposing that the technical committee focuses on the evaluation of Artificial Intelligence in viticulture and winemaking, a subject of the future that will enable the new generations within the twelve families to contribute their knowledge and share it with our entire group."



Primum Familiae Vini is an invitation-only organization of twelve of the world's most historic and lauded wine producers. Their mission is to represent the highest level of excellence in the world of wine to be synonymous with both exquisite quality and sustainability; to blend family heritage and innovation and to be aspirational through their vision and passion.



The Twelve Members of the PFV: Marchesi Antinori (Tuscany, Italy), Baron Philippe de Rothschild (Bordeaux, France), Maison Joseph Drouhin (Burgundy, France), Domaine Clarence Dillon (Bordeaux, France), Egon Müller Scharzhof (Mosel, Germany), Famille Hugel (Alsace, France), Pol Roger (Champagne, France), Famille Perrin (Rhône Valley, France), Symington Family Estates (Portugal), Tenuta San Guido (Bolgheri, Italy), Tempos Vega Sicilia (Ribera del Duero, Spain) and Familia Torres (Penedes, Spain).



