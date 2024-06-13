News: Mortgage Interest Rate Sensitivity Triggers 25% Spike in May Rate-and-Term Refinance Activity | CitizenWire

Optimal Blue issues May 2024 Market Advantage mortgage data report

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Optimal Blue today released its May 2024 Market Advantage mortgage data report, which revealed a 25.6% month-over-month (MoM) spike in rate-and-term mortgage refinances. The spike was a response to a modest drop in the Optimal Blue Mortgage Market Indices (OBMMI) 30-year conforming rate, which ended the month at 7.02%.



"The sharp increase in demand for rate-and-term refinances following a dip in rates indicates that homeowners with rates above 7% feel pinched and are sensitive to even modest interest rate movements in the current economic landscape," said Brennan O'Connell, director of data solutions at Optimal Blue. "For context, since Optimal Blue began tracking the 30-year conforming rate as a market index in January 2017, interest rates only exceeded 7.02% on 120 market days. Based on other measures, buyers who locked loans on those days have the highest mortgage rates of the past two decades."



Key findings from the May 2024 Market Advantage report, which are drawn from direct-source mortgage lock data, include:



* Shallow dip in interest rates: The benchmark OBMMI 30-year conforming rate bottomed out on May 15 at 6.875% before ending the month at 7.02%, 22 bps lower than at the close of April. This reprieve in mortgage rates prompted a 25.6% MoM increase in rate-and-term refinance volume.



* Overall volume increase: Total volume rose by 5.3% MoM and 1.8% year-over-year (YoY), driven by a 4.1% increase in MoM purchase lock volume, a 7.2% rise in cash-out refinances, and a substantial 25.6% increase in rate-and-term refinances.



* YoY decline in purchase lock counts: Purchase lock counts, a key market health indicator that controls for home price appreciation and refinance volatility, were down 4% YoY. Despite the decline, May YoY purchase lock counts were stronger than the 7% YoY decline recorded in February, the last month unimpacted by the timing of the Easter holiday.



* Coastal market growth: Major coastal cities saw the highest MoM volume increases, with East Coast cities New York, Boston, and Jacksonville and West Coast cities Riverside-San Bernardino, San Diego, Sacramento, and Portland each seeing volume gains of 13% or greater.



* Stable, high credit quality: Average credit scores remained high, with the purchase borrower score averaging 738.



* Stable loan amounts, rising home prices: MoM, the average loan amount remained flat at $374.5K. MoM, the average home purchase price rose for the fifth consecutive month this year, up $2.4K from $477.9K to $480.3K.



The full May 2024 Market Advantage report provides further detail on these findings and more insights into U.S. mortgage market trends.



View report: https://www2.optimalblue.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/OB_MarketAdvantage_May2024_Report.pdf



About the Market Advantage Report:



Formerly known as the Originations Market Monitor, Optimal Blue issues the Market Advantage mortgage data report each month to provide early insight into U.S. mortgage trends. Leveraging lender rate lock data from the Optimal Blue PPE - the mortgage industry's most widely used product, pricing, and eligibility engine - the Market Advantage provides a view of early-stage origination activity. Unlike self-reported survey data, mortgage lock data is direct-source data that accurately reflects the in-process loans in lenders' pipelines.



Nothing herein shall be construed as, nor is Optimal Blue providing, any legal, trading, hedging, or financial advice.



About Optimal Blue:



Optimal Blue effectively bridges the primary and secondary mortgage markets to deliver the industry's only end-to-end capital markets platform. The company helps lenders of all sizes and scopes operate profitably and efficiently so they can fulfill the momentous role of helping American borrowers achieve the dream of homeownership, regardless of market dynamics. Through innovative technology, a network of interconnectivity, rich data insights, and expertise gathered over more than 20 years, Optimal Blue is an experienced partner that allows lenders to optimize their advantage from pricing accuracy to margin protection, and every step in between. To learn more, visit https://OptimalBlue.com/.

