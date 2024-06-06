News: Voices for Humanity Unites Canada’s Diverse Cultures Through Human Rights Education With Nicole Crellin | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's VOICES FOR HUMANITY, the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities, announces a new episode featuring human rights advocate Nicole Crellin.



VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.



The Canadian population is among the most multicultural in the world, with over 250 ethnicities and one of the largest immigrant populations per capita. But with such diversity comes racial prejudice, which fuels another hate crime every three hours on average. Human rights advocate Nicole Crellin tirelessly spreads the message of human rights throughout Canada and has been honored for helping to reduce tensions between ethnicities.



ABOUT NICOLE CRELLIN



Nicole Crellin was born on a family farm in Alexandria, Ontario, Canada, on the border of French and English-speaking provinces. Her father would transcend the prevailing bigotry of the time and become the first French-speaking mayor of their township. Nicole, growing up with a passion for helping others, studied education at the University of Ottawa and, after graduation, became a teacher. In 1975, she met Mr. John Peters Humphrey, the principal author of the first draft of the UN's Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a fact Nicole would not learn until thirty years later. It was then, troubled by the alarming rise in racial bigotry targeting Indigenous peoples and immigrants, that she learned of the Universal Declaration and joined Youth for Human Rights International. Nicole and her team have reached millions of Canadians of virtually every nationality, while her steadfast dedication to raising human rights awareness has earned her the Peace Ambassador Award.



Nicole Crellin serves as Director of Youth for Human Rights, Ontario, Canada.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

