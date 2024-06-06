News: Edupoint Wins ‘Education Administration Solution of the Year’ in 6th Annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program | CitizenWire

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

MESA, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform for K-12 student information and learning management, today announced that its Synergy Student Information System (SIS) has been selected as winner of the "Education Administration Solution of the Year" award in the 6th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.



Synergy SIS is the core module in Synergy Education Platform, a comprehensive student data management ecosystem that combines student information management, MTSS, assessment, analytics, special education, and more in one seamless platform that includes a powerful suite of native, role-based mobile apps. Built from the ground up on a single database, Synergy provides districts with real-time data systemwide to simplify administration, unlock unprecedented insights, and facilitate communication at all levels.



The platform's seamless-by-design approach gives educators a powerful edge in seeing and responding to the whole student. Dashboards and reports can combine data from different domains providing transparency into performance trends, consistency of instruction, curriculum effectiveness, professional development needs, equity concerns, resource use, and more. Teachers have gradebook access to a 360° student profile alongside MTSS information, up-to-date IEPs, and 504 accommodations. Parents receive portal updates on assignment and assessment scores, MTSS plan progress, progress toward IEP goals, and more. Multi-step processes move smoothly and continuously, with stakeholders receiving notifications even as workflow steps cross from one module to another. As a result, districts can respond in a timely and targeted manner to identified student needs, with continuity of support from the classroom to MTSS plans to special education referral and services.



Likewise, the Synergy ecosystem is intuitive to use, with one password and place to access all data and tools, flexible navigation, easy personalization for users, and fast, accurate search. Synergy Mail with automatic translation and multi-language support for the ParentVUE® portal make communication inclusive for families. Synergy integrates with virtually any third-party application, including Ed-Fi, OneRoster®, and Google for Education(tm) productivity applications.



"Districts relying on student data management solutions that don't inherently talk to each other have to move and sync data on an ongoing basis, which can not only cause data accuracy issues, but can also impede educators' ability to accurately identify student needs and respond in real time," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, EdTech Breakthrough. "As a seamless data ecosystem, Synergy bypasses these issues, helping users work more efficiently and effectively and giving them back time for projects and tasks that positively impact student outcomes."



"Our ecosystem approach to student data management is one of the most cited reasons that school districts choose Edupoint, along with its comprehensive functionality, powerful feature set, and exceptional flexibility," said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. "We're pleased to be honored with the 'Education Administration Solution of the Year' award from EdTech Breakthrough."



About Edupoint Educational Systems



For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work. Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. More than 5.5 million students use Synergy in 22 states. Learn more: https://www.edupoint.com/



About EdTech Breakthrough



Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. Learn more: EdTechBreakthrough.com.



